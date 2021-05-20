The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a mini-tour of Scotland next week

Kate Middleton and Prince William to Visit the College Town Where They Fell in Love

Kate Middleton and Prince William are off on a mini-tour — and visiting the college town where they first met and fell in love.

The royal parents, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, are heading to Scotland for several days next week and will also travel to the island of Orkney on official business for the first time.

William, 38, will kick off the tour solo on Friday by heading to Edinburgh in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He was appointed to the role by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

But it's the trip that the couple will make to St. Andrews University after Kate, 39, joins her husband on tour next Monday that will capture the hearts of royals fans.

Kate and William in Woverhampton Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoying their day out last week in Wolverhampton | Credit: Jacob King/AP/Shutterstock

The longtime couple met almost 20 years ago as freshmen at the Scottish university.

Their visit to St. Andrews University will be a "trip down memory lane," Kensington Palace says. They are set to meet current students and discuss how they have endured in this difficult year and they are also set for some fun on the beach. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join young carers from the local area for some land yachting.

In a statement to announce the tour, their office says, "Their Royal Highnesses look forward to meeting a wide variety of people across the country, as well as charities and organisations who are doing incredible work on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction."

The events begin in Edinburgh on Friday for William and in the following days he will take part in ceremonial duties and speeches at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He is also set to spend a day hearing how charities associated with the church have come together over the past year to provide for their local communities in spite of the physical distance amid COVID-19.

Both William and Kate, who travels to Scotland to join him on Monday, will host several events during the week to thank individuals that have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the last year, including NHS staff, frontline workers, emergency responders, volunteers and the military.

William has invited some emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar and, in their positions as Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, the couple will host NHS staff from Scotland at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

kate middleton corrects prince william in their most candid moment ever — on their new youtube channel! Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ youtube

A spokesperson adds of William's high profile role, on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth: "The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year."