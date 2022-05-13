Kate Middleton and Prince William to Make Red Carpet Appearance at Top Gun Sequel Premiere
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making their red carpet return — alongside Tom Cruise!
The royal couple will join the actor for his U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 19 in London's Leicester Square.
The event will likely see Kate, 40, in full Hollywood glam — like when she glittered in gold for the James Bond premiere last September.
The London premiere won't be the first time William and Kate have seen the highly anticipated film. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the 1986 original movie.
William, who was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot himself, and Kate will walk the red carpet next Thursday and then be introduced to Cruise and other cast members, like Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise's late comrade Goose, from the original movie.
The royal couple will also be introduced to film studio executives and the movie's director Joe Kosinski, and representatives from The Film and TV Charity.
The premiere will be hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity and will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance put on by the charity in its almost 100-year history. The charity supports hundreds of thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain's film and television industry and was called upon, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many technicians and skilled craftspeople lost their livelihoods.
Next Thursday's premiere won't be Cruise's only event alongside the royal family. On Sunday, Cruise will co-host a star-studded televised event celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. "A Gallop through History" will also feature a special appearance by the Queen's great-grandchildren.
Cruise is no stranger to the British royal family. He previously met the late Prince Philip in 2017 during a dinner marking the 75th Anniversary of The Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace.
And he mingled with the late Princess Diana along with his ex-wife and actress Nicole Kidman in 1992 at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema during the premiere of the romantic drama film Far and Away. Cruise also attended the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 alongside Kidman.