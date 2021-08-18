Kate Middleton and Prince William Open Up About 'Difficult Time' Since Prince Philip's Death

The Cambridge family said they "will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather"

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared how their family is missing "their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather" Prince Philip.

Gert's Royal Replies shared a note they received from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in response to a condolences message sent following Prince Philip's death in April.

The reply, sent in an envelope adorned with royal mail stamp and the Kensington Palace logo, was a folded card featuring Prince William and Kate's individual monograms on the outside Inside shows a photo of Prince Philip in military dress from 2012 when he attended the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor Castle. There's also a typed note, with both pages outlined with a black border that represents mourning.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the note reads. "Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks. They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

Following Prince Philip's death, Kate and Prince William shared a number of never-before-seen photos of Philip with their three children. First, accompanying Prince William's heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, was a sweet photo of Prince George sitting with his great-grandfather on a carriage.

Prince William and Kate shared a new photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and their two eldest children from back in 2015. The photo, taken in Balmoral Castle, shows a young Prince George holding hands with his father while a baby Princess Charlotte steals a glance at her great-grandparents, with the Queen smiling back at her.

In a tribute shared on social media, Prince William said he felt "lucky" to have Prince Philip's example well into his adult life.