Cambridges Ahoy! Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Teaching George, Charlotte and Louis to Sail

Kate Middleton and Prince William are passing their shared love of sailing on to their kids!

Vanity Fair reports that the royal couple took their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — sailing off the Norfolk coast last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They are very much a family of sailors now," a source told the outlet. "Kate has always been a competent sailor, and William's pretty good too. They have enjoyed some wonderful time on the coast this summer sailing and showing the children how to steer and sail a boat."

The insider added that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also "good swimmers" who had "no qualms about jumping into the sea even if it was a bit fresh."

Will and Kate sailing Kate Middleton | Credit: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

The Cambridge family dog also joined them during the time at the beach.

"The kids were all running in and out of the water with their dog and spent hours playing in the sand," the source said. "They are clearly a family that love being outdoors and in nature. It was lovely to see them playing so freely and not being bothered by anyone."

Kate and Prince William, both 39, are both experienced sailors. In August 2019, they even went head-to-head in a charity sailing race. Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels for the chance to win the King's Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Despite their royal status, neither one took the top prize. However, William did place higher than Kate, giving him bragging rights around the palace!

Will and Kate sailing Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Tim Ireland - Pool/Getty

During the race, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their parents compete on a nearby boat under the watchful eye of their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton. The royal siblings both wore life jackets aboard the boat, with George sporting an extra fun accessory: a captain's hat!

Prince George Prince George | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Tusk Trust, which had Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh. William's team came in fifth during the second race, but Kate's team was disqualified for starting too early. Overall, Tusk Trust placed first, William's team placed third and Kate's team came in last.

During the awards ceremony, Kate graciously collected a giant wooden spoon — the prize designated for the captain whose team finished last.

Will and Kate sailing Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis soon return to school, the family reportedly headed to Scotland for a visit to Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate.