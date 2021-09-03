Cambridges Ahoy! Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Teaching George, Charlotte and Louis to Sail
Vanity Fair reports that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also "good swimmers"
Kate Middleton and Prince William are passing their shared love of sailing on to their kids!
Vanity Fair reports that the royal couple took their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — sailing off the Norfolk coast last month.
"They are very much a family of sailors now," a source told the outlet. "Kate has always been a competent sailor, and William's pretty good too. They have enjoyed some wonderful time on the coast this summer sailing and showing the children how to steer and sail a boat."
The insider added that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also "good swimmers" who had "no qualms about jumping into the sea even if it was a bit fresh."
The Cambridge family dog also joined them during the time at the beach.
"The kids were all running in and out of the water with their dog and spent hours playing in the sand," the source said. "They are clearly a family that love being outdoors and in nature. It was lovely to see them playing so freely and not being bothered by anyone."
Kate and Prince William, both 39, are both experienced sailors. In August 2019, they even went head-to-head in a charity sailing race. Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels for the chance to win the King's Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.
Despite their royal status, neither one took the top prize. However, William did place higher than Kate, giving him bragging rights around the palace!
During the race, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their parents compete on a nearby boat under the watchful eye of their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton. The royal siblings both wore life jackets aboard the boat, with George sporting an extra fun accessory: a captain's hat!
Tusk Trust, which had Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh. William's team came in fifth during the second race, but Kate's team was disqualified for starting too early. Overall, Tusk Trust placed first, William's team placed third and Kate's team came in last.
During the awards ceremony, Kate graciously collected a giant wooden spoon — the prize designated for the captain whose team finished last.
Before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis soon return to school, the family reportedly headed to Scotland for a visit to Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate.
For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals normally like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.