Kate Middleton and Prince William are ready for aunt and uncle duty!

The royal couple stepped out just one day after the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn son to announce a new sailing race that will benefit eight of their royal patronages – but the big baby news wasn’t far from their minds.

William said he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, adding he was “looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

He added, “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

After announcing that he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy, Harry stepped away from the cameras, where he got candid about his new life as a father.

“I’ve had about two hours’ sleep,” he happily told reporters off-camera after making the birth announcement, according to ITV.

When asked if he had any advice for his younger brother, William replied, “Plenty of advice. I wish him all the best, and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with it that.”

Kate added, “It’s such a special time. Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays – it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. Spring’s in the air, so it’s really great. As William said, look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them. These next few weeks, it’s always a bit daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

After Baby Sussex arrived on Monday, Harry’s older brother and his wife – who are parents themselves to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 – added their congratulations.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Following the announcement that Meghan was expecting, the palace released a statement from William and Kate saying they were “delighted” for the newlyweds.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Shortly after Meghan’s pregnancy was announced, Kate shared her excitement about the news while chatting with the crowd gathered during a November visit to Leicester University.

When a fan asked the royal mom of three if she was excited about Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby on the way, Kate immediately responded: “Absolutely!”

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth, great-grandmother to the newborn, also added her welcome to the newest member of the family.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, said she was “overjoyed” about becoming a first-time grandmother.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well,” the statement read.

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

The inaugural regatta the King’s Cup will take place in August on the Isle of Wight, with Kate and William each acting as skippers of competing boats and hoping to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Eight boats will race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that will be represented at Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement U.K., Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, will also compete.