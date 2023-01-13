Kate Middleton and Prince William Talk About Importance of Therapy with Teens

The Princess of Wales said during a visit to the Open Door charity that it's vital to have a "range of therapies" as different ones work for different people

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on January 13, 2023 11:45 AM
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are hearing how teens are prioritizing their mental well-being in various ways.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead on Thursday to learn how the organization uses culture and creativity to inspire and engage people. They met with four teenagers using the charity's Oomoo program, which offers activities such as dance classes, film nights and other well-being activities — including creating music, which resulted in a full album.

"Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped you with your personal lives?" Kate, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, asked the teens.

One young man answered, "I'd say so. For me, having that music as a tool is good for me to express my emotions through something I can enjoy. Producing music and letting out what you're feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere. I can put it into words. That was tough to explain!"

William, 40, commended him: "Very articulate!"

"Talking therapies don't work for some people, they're not for everybody," Kate said. "It's so important to have a range of therapies."

Following their chat, Kate said of the teens, "That was amazing. They're so inspiring."

The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dan, who works on the Oomoo program, tells PEOPLE that they gave the royal couple their album for a listen.

"Now they've got a CD, which they said they would put on in the car," he says.

"You could tell that they were really knowledgeable," Dan adds. "Particularly Kate, you could tell. It would have been easy for them to come in and not have done the research and not have known about it. But it came across how much they know mental health is a problem and how they know there's not one way to solve it and how interested they are in finding the ways people are helping other people and what they can do to make that more of a nationwide thing. They definitely really care."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and Catherine Princess of Wales open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital during a visit to Merseyside
Prince William and Kate Middleton. PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Mental health among the old and young has been a centerpiece of Prince William and Princess Kate's public work for many years. It is one of the main areas of focus of the couple's Royal Foundation, which Prince William and Prince Harry set up in 2009 before their wives joined following their marriages. (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal Foundation in June 2019.)

Their Heads Together campaign was the start of their mission to tackle the stigma of mental health and provide supportive resources.

"Our 2017 Heads Together campaign, which convened eight charity partners with one voice, encouraged more people in the UK to talk openly about mental health than ever before, and more people started accessing services as a result," according to the organization's website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> are spearheading a new campaign called Heads Together in partnership with inspiring charities, which aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. The campaign has the huge privilege of being the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year. At Kensington Palace on April 21, 2016 in London, England.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. Nicky J Sims/Getty

Prince William has highlighted the importance of mental health in every area of life, from medical workers to soccer players, also making combating male suicide a crucial part of his royal work.

Kate is also supportive of mental health initiatives, particularly for children and young people. Her brother, James Middleton, has shared that Princess Kate and the rest of his family joined him in therapy sessions while he struggled with depression.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Prince Harry said in 2017 that he sought professional help after experiencing grief and anxiety. "The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club," he said in a podcast interview with The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon.

The Duke of Sussex said in Apple TV+'s The Me You Can't See that Meghan inspired him to pursue therapy more seriously than ever after they met. "It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," said Harry.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE surrounding the release of his new book, Spare, Prince Harry shares how therapy also helped him deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died when he was 12.

"Therapy also allowed me the space to address much of my trauma and grief by removing life's filters — cleaning the windshield, and seeing life as it is, rather than through the fog," he said. "The healing process has allowed me to get to a place where I now feel the presence of my mum more than ever before. She's with me all the time—my guardian angel."

Related Articles
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Reaction When Someone Points Out Their 'Matching' Outfits
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'
Prince harry, prince William, Julia Samuel
Prince William and Prince Harry 'Turned the Dial on Talking About Grief,' Says Princess Diana's Friend
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Sitting Volleyball Competition
Prince Harry Says There's an 'Immense' Difference in How Therapy Is Viewed in California vs. the U.K.
Kate and William in Woverhampton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Get Competitive with Ping-Pong: 'This Could Go on for Hours'
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show, Says Source
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton Is 'Very Proud' of Prince William's Work on the Earthshot Prize
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton Takes Harvard! Princess of Wales Steps Out for Solo Outing in the U.S.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston