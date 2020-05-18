Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Over Every Radio Station to Broadcast Important Message

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by celebrities, including singer Dua Lipa, as they share an important mental health message

Kate Middleton and Prince William took over almost every radio station in the U.K. on Monday morning to broadcast a simple message: “We’re all connected and you are not alone.”

The royal parents joined with other well-known Britons, including singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actor David Tennant, to highlight mental health needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The one-minute broadcast marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let’s join together across the UK and reach out to someone," William, 37, says in the recording.

Kate, 38, follows with, “If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s okay to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William call Shout Volunteers Kensington Palace

The royal couple and the celebrities, also including boxer Anthony Joshua and England soccer international Harry Kane, end with their message: “Because we’re all connected and you’re not alone.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Radiocentre/Heads Together

Almost every radio station in the U.K. broadcast the message, and it is thought 20 million people will hear the message that was broadcast at one minute to 11 a.m. U.K. time.

The message focused on how people can support each other during the Covid-19 crisis and was produced under the couple’s successful Heads Together campaign, partnering with Radiocentre.

And it also coincides with a move by Instagram, which has launched the "Heads Together Wellbeing Guides" as part of a new global mental health initiative from the social media platform.

Image zoom Prince William Radiocentre/Heads Together

The new "Guides" feature, takes users to curated, reliable recommendations from individuals and organizations who they trust, admire and follow as they cope with the potential effects of the pandemic on their mental health.

Image zoom Dua Lipa Radiocentre/Heads Together

There are three British guides curated by the royal couple's mental health campaign Heads Together, and include posts from some of their charity partners, influencers and supporters, signposting U.K. users to reliable, positive content that supports their mental wellbeing.

Image zoom

Jason Knauf, Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “As we feel the effects of Covid-19 on the nation’s mental health, we will need to support one another more than ever. We will all need to feel more confident in reaching out for support if we need it and checking in on our loved ones. By bringing together the power of radio and social media, we’re delighted to help people connect to one another, and to access reliable, trusted information and resources from our charity partners.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!