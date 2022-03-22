Kate wore a vintage YSL jacket that she bought in college for the couple's big send-off in Belize

Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Off from Belize as They Share Surprise Video of Secret Day Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William are saying farewell to Belize as they continue their eight-day tour of the Caribbean with a stop in Jamaica.

The couple arrived by helicopter at the Philip S. W Goldson International Airport in Belize, where the RAF VIP Voyager jet awaited them.

Just as she did upon her arrival, Kate paid tribute to her host country by wearing the colors of the flag. She opted for white trousers, a vintage red belted Yves Saint Laurent jacket that she's had since college (where she first met Prince William!) and a white handbag.

As their plane took off, they shared surprise footage from an unknown scuba diving excursion they undertook at South Water Caye last weekend.

In the clip, William and Kate are seen jumping into the water in their scuba gear as they explore the Belize Barrier Reef. At one point, they give each other the "OK" symbol as they swim side-by-side.

"On Sunday, we were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef. It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here," they captioned the video on Instagram.

"Belize is home to the second-largest barrier reef in the world. While the effects of climate change are evident, the Government of Belize and communities across the country deserve huge recognition for their efforts to restore this incredible marine environment - with a commitment to protect 30% of it by 2030," they continued.

The couple's surprise diving experience came after a busy day on Sunday that saw them visit a family-run cacoa farm and take part in a beach-side festival with the Garifuna community in Belize.

On Monday, they toured the ancient Mayan ruins of Caracol and then attended a glamorous evening reception alongside Prime Minister Johnny Briceño to celebrate Belizean culture.

Their tour of the Caribbean hasn't been without controversy. Over the weekend, William and Kate were forced to cancel one of the first stops during their visit to Belize amid anti-colonial protests and an ongoing land-rights dispute between the Maya people and a charity supported by Prince William.

And they will be met with more protests upon their arrival in Jamaica. A demonstration calling for slavery reparations from the British monarchy took place on Tuesday morning just miles away from where the couple will land.

