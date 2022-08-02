Kate Middleton and Prince William's Sweetest P.D.A. Moments Over the Years

01 of 20 March 2006 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Indigo/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton met while they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Shortly after their 2005 graduation, Kate cheered William on at sporting event at Eton College, where they were spotted with their arms around each other.

02 of 20 November 2010 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty They're engaged! Prince William and Kate announced their engagement with a smiley photo call at St. James Palace, where they posed with their arms linked.

03 of 20 April 2011 John Stillwell - WPA/Getty The newly-dubbed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sealed their marriage with a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony, a highlight of their royal wedding day. In fact, they even went in for a second smooch!

04 of 20 April 2011 Kate Middleton and Prince William. John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty One day after their nuptials, the happy couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a helicopter to embark on their honeymoon.

05 of 20 July 2011 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage The newlyweds went on a tour of North America that summer, where they packed in some public displays of affection following a boat race.

06 of 20 July 2011 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty After Prince William competed in a polo match in California, Kate congratulated her husband on the team win with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

07 of 20 July 2011 Kate Middleton and Prince William. DYLAN MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty At the wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince William gently placed a supportive hand on his wife's back as they made their way into the ceremony.

08 of 20 August 2012 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty In an adorable moment from the 2012 Olympics in London, Kate and Prince William celebrated by wrapping their arms around each other in a big hug.

09 of 20 September 2016 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it's at their own discretion. "Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA, and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," she said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."

10 of 20 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate and Prince William could not help themselves from small displays of affection during their royal tour of Canada.

11 of 20 September 2016 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage Kate sweetly put her hand on Prince William on several occasions.

12 of 20 February 2017 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince William and Kate are usually low-key about their affectionate gestures, modeling Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip by keeping it out of the public eye.

13 of 20 June 2017 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty "It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings," Meier shared. "While we are much less likely to see The Duke and Duchess holding hands in public, we often see Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall holding hands — it's all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow."

14 of 20 March 2018 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty While Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, Prince William place a protective arm around her during a St. Patrick's Day outing.

15 of 20 October 2018 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate were clearly feeling the love in the air at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Kate placed her hand in her husband's lap as they waited for the ceremony to start, and William put his hand over hers.

16 of 20 March 2020 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage During a visit to Ireland, the pair had some downtime on the cliff walk at Howth. They were spotted posing for a photo with their arms around each other's backs.

17 of 20 August 2020 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty As Prince William tried his luck at an arcade game, Kate encouraging him with a hand on his side.

18 of 20 March 2022 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage Kate leaned in close with her hand on her husband's back during their Caribbean tour.

19 of 20 July 2022 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty A congratulatory kiss! Kate and Prince William shared a sweet embrace following a charity polo match.