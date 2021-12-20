Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Cute Glance During Ellie Goulding's Christmas Performance

The singer, who is close friends with Princess Eugenie, performed at the royal couple's 2011 wedding reception

Kate Middleton and Prince William were surrounded by reminders of their royal wedding at a recent Christmas carol concert.

Kate hosted Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on on December 8, and before the special airs on ITV1 in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, the network shared a glimpse at the festivities. In the clip, as Ellie Goulding performs a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Kate and Prince William, both 39, share a sweet smile.

Not only was the concert held at Westminster Abbey, where the couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2011, but Goulding was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife.

The British songstress, who is close friends with William's cousin Princess Eugenie, previously opened up about singing Elton John's "Your Song" at the royals' glittering reception.

"I mean, talking about scary… I was so nervous that my hands were shaking like this [she shakes her hands]," Goulding told Australian Vogue in 2016. "That was one of my memories, I remember looking down and just seeing this. Chris, my pianist, I looked over at him and he looks at me like, 'Literally, you have just s— yourself. I know it in your face that you've just literally pooed yourself.' "

Goulding, 34, also added that she wasn't so sure that she was the headlining performance.

"I thought I was a decoy," she said. "I thought I was a decoy for someone else. It could happen! At the time, [Lady] Gaga was everywhere, and rightly so, she was killing it, and you know, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and then, you know, me."

Kate's Christmas concert also featured singers Leona Lewis and Tom Walker. Her husband Prince William also delivered a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service, which the entire Middleton family also attended.

At the event, Kate praised those who had gone above and beyond to help others and their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the program for the concert, Kate wrote: "Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."

In a clip released last week promoting the broadcast, Kate says, "I'm so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey."