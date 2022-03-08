Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Emotional Visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously said they "stand" with "all of Ukraine's people" amid Russia's invasion of the country

Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing to show their support for the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

The royal couple made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Tuesday to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe.

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face. They also spoke with Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, to hear about the ongoing Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to which Queen Elizabeth made a "generous donation" last week.

William and Kate, who wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, also brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

The royal couple's poignant outing comes as William's father Prince Charles visited St. Luke's Church at Earl's Court in London on Wednesday to learn about Holy Trinity Brompton's refugee response program.

"For me, it is an immeasurable tragedy that so much death and destruction exists around the world at this present time, leading to such utter misery for so many people who have to leave their countries like you have," Charles said during his visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

"I just wanted to say that we are so fortunate to have people like the wonderful churches here, who are all over the world - all helping, all providing selfless service under the most challenging, dangerous conditions. We are so lucky to have people like that. I find it very humbling to think of what the contribution is that they are making," he added.

The Prince Of Wales Visits The Refugee Response Programme At St Luke's Church Prince Charles | Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

The British royal family has shown their support for Ukraine in various ways over recent weeks. Last week, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London.

Camilla appeared tearful during the visit but comforted the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, "We are praying for you."

Prince Charles Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."