Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in Northern Ireland for a surprise visit.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales jetted in on Thursday for the one-day trip, their first visit to the country since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple are there to visit cross-community organizations that help support people from all backgrounds. And they begun their visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which provides crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic PIPS has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help, including an increase of over 500 per cent amongst young people. Children are helped through art therapy, and William and Kate, both 40, joined with volunteer counsellors in packing up the charity's 'Little Boxes of Hope' care packages that are given to children following their time with the charity to aid their recovery and ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

The couple spoke to charity staff and counsellors about the life-saving work does, including how it has striven to remove barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts. One initiative is its 'no appointment needed' service and training its reception staff to be able to help members of the public in distress. William and Kate, both 40, also met with one of the charity's clients who will speak about the personal challenges and how PIPS is helping to overcome these.

It comes on the back of a busy period for the couple since royal mourning ended on Sept. 27. They marked that day with a trip to Anglesey and Swansea — their first visits to Wales since being named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

This week, they have been emphasizing that despite their new titles and change in status in the ranks of the royal family, they are very much continuing their ongoing work in key areas. On Tuesday, William made a forceful speech about the scourge of illegal wildlife poaching and trade, while on Wednesday Kate continued her work for the early years and young families by meeting with medical professionals and parents at a maternity unit in a hospital just south of London.

Prince William also spent part of Wednesday showing his support for grassroots soccer as he heralded the 10th anniversary of the Football Association's center of excellence and training, St. George's Park.

Prince William and Kate's visit to Northern Ireland follows that of the King and Queen Camilla, who headed over the Irish Sea to Belfast in the early days of his new reign. It was part of Charles' mission to tour all four nations of the United Kingdom soon after his mother's death.

Then, Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, started their day Hillsborough Castle, where they viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen and also chatted with well-wishers who gathered outside the castle.

King Charles used the opportunity to talk about how his late mother had helped heal the historical and deep divisions that had brought violence and terrorism to Northern Ireland.

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," he said.