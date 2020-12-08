It was previously announced that Queen Elizabeth has called off her regular trip to Sandringham for Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William Say They're Still Unsure of Christmas Plans: 'It's So Difficult'

Christmas may be just weeks away, but Kate Middleton and Prince William's holiday plans are still up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple continued their 1,250-mile journey across Britain aboard the Royal Train in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, on Tuesday morning. While chatting with Cardiff University students, Prince William shared that they haven't yet cemented their Christmas plans.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," he said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

Lily Faulkner, a 21-year-old politics and international studies student, said Kate and William related to the students, who were still debating how to safely spend the holiday.

"They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren't 100% sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be," she said, according to Hello! magazine.

It was announced last week that Queen Elizabeth, 94, has called off her regular trip to Sandringham for Christmas. Instead, she and husband Prince Philip, 99, will stay at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in quarantine since March.

This year will mark the first time since 1987 that the Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, "They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year."

"Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021," the source adds. The Queen and Philip may still see some members of their family, "but they understand that they have competing demands."

Kate and Prince William, both 38, usually join the Queen and the rest of the royal family for Christmas festivities at Sandringham. In fact, last year marked their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.

One thing is for sure: the couple are likely to get an early wake up from their three kids! Prince George and Princess Charlotte were eager to start their holiday celebrations in 2018, their parents revealed to well-wishers lining the route of their church outing. When a fan asked the pair how early they got up, William replied, "This morning was about 5 a.m." Kate smiled at the answer as the crowd moaned at the early time.

