Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out Following Queen's Funeral to Thank Staff and Volunteers

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Windsor Castle on Thursday to meet volunteers and staff involved in facilitating the Queen's committal service

Published on September 22, 2022 07:54 AM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are showing their appreciation to the people who helped facilitate Queen Elizabeth's committal service.

Three days after the history-making monarch was laid to rest, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met volunteers and operational staff who were involved in the committal service for the Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday. They also supported the crowds that gathered to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8.

Queen Elizabeth relocated her home base from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She spent most of her final years at the royal residence, although she died at her traditional summer getaway in Scotland, Balmoral Castle.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The Queen's loyal personal staff "are devastated" by her death, a close source told PEOPLE.

"They are incandescent with grief," the insider says. "However much you are prepared for it, after a lifetime of service, it was still a terrible shock."

After 2,000 people — including royals and world leaders from around the world — gathered at Westminster Abbey in London for the Queen's state funeral on Monday morning, a smaller ceremony was held at her burial place.

Around 800 people attended the Queen's committal service, with the event having a more intimate feel than the state funeral. The pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best — in addition to members of the family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of the Queen's Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance were governors-general and prime ministers from Commonwealth nations.

Later on Monday, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>
Prince William. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Two days after the Queen's death, Prince William and Kate stepped out at Windsor to view the flowers, notes and other tributes left at the residence by members of the public alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a video shared via TikTok and Instagram, Kate told a well-wisher, "It's very strange being here without Her Majesty," referring to Windsor Castle.

