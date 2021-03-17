Kate Middleton Is Festive in Green and Prince William Speaks Irish in Candid St. Patrick's Day Message

In the video, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the holiday, along with President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and more

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending their well wishes this St. Patrick's Day.

For a video compiled and shared by the Irish Foreign Ministry in honor of the holiday Wednesday, leaders from around the globe offered messages to commemorate St. Patrick's Day, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

During their address, the couple wore green for the occasion — Kate wore a bright green blazer from Zara, while William sported a dark green sweater. The royal also tried his hand at speaking the Irish language!

"We're delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick's Day," said the Duchess of Cambridge after her husband's greeting in the Irish language. He then joked, "How come you got that easy bit?"

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," William said.

"The warm welcome we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland," added Kate.

Said William, "We know that for Irish people all around the world, today won't be the same as normal. We hope you can celebrate safely, in any case," before the couple wished, "Happy St. Patrick's Day," together.

The video message for the holiday comes one week after William spoke out after his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they alleged to have faced racism in the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge told a Sky News reporter last Thursday, "We are very much not a racist family," as he and Kate stepped out for the first time since the interview. When asked if he had spoken to Harry since the interview aired, he added, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

On Tuesday, Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and Meghan, revealed on CBS This Morning that Harry spoke with William and the men's father Prince Charles over the weekend.

"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," King said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."