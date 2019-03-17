Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With a Pint of Guinness

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton PA Images/Sipa USA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going green!

The royal couple kept up their annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition of honoring the Irish Guards during Sunday’s parade to mark the holiday.

Led by their mascot, the Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, 350 soldiers marched on the Parade Square at Cavalry Barracks.

Kate, 37, got in the holiday spirit with a forest green Alexander McQueen coat that she topped with a matching fascinator. The Duchess kept her hair pulled back and accessorized with a pair of green tourmaline and green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings.

She also added a shamrock pendant to her left shoulder and completed the look with black gloves and heels. The Telegraph reports the brooch is a royal heirloom by Cartier and previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The royal mom presented shamrocks to Officers and Warrant Officers, and William, 36, saluted the marchers.

The couple then met members of the Regiment before sitting for official Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess photographs. Afterwards, they greeted soldiers and their families.

Kate and William completed their visit at the guardsman’s lunch, where the longest-serving guardsman in the Battalion proposed a toast to the couple.

Last year, Kate participated in the traditional toast — but since she was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, she stuck to a glass of water while Prince William enjoyed a few sips of Guinness.

This year, both royals indulged in the traditional pint, posing as they sipped the suds.

The duke kick-started his weekend festivities early this year, officially opening Brains Brewery on Saturday before attending the Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Wales.

The royal was given a tour of the new brewery and met with apprentices from a program that aims to help people out of long-term unemployment by training them as chefs in Brains pubs.