Prince William and Kate were reminded of their family dog as they traveled back to the university where they fell in love 20 years ago

Kate Middleton and Prince William Spot Dog That Resembles Their Late Family Pet, Lupo, in Scotland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they meet local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they meet local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities

It's been six months since Kate Middleton and Prince William lost their loyal companion Lupo, but his memory is still alive thanks to a chance spotting in the county of Fife.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the University of St. Andrews on Wednesday as part of their mini-tour of Scotland. During their trip, the royal couple noticed a black cocker spaniel named Lily, who looked just like their late pet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, 39, made a point to compliment the pup's raincoat as she and William, 38, made their way through the Scottish college town under umbrellas of their own.

"We noticed the cafe or bar called Lupo's, and we had a dog, who's no longer with us, called Lupo," Kate told the crowd of onlookers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate received Lupo as a wedding present from her younger brother, James Middleton, following her 2011 marriage to Prince William. The beloved family dog died in November 2020.

"[Lupo] has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," the royal couple wrote following his passing.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

James explained the dogs' family tree as he mourned the loss of Lupo in a statement of his own.

"It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna," wrote James. "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

While William has been in Scotland since Friday undertaking the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Kate joined him on Monday for the official start of their tour. They have since visited North Lanarkshire to support Turning Point, a leading social care charity, and the Sikh community in Edinburgh. The couple also trekked to the British Isles to oversee a hospital opening on the island of Orkney on Tuesday.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge land yachting Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The pair's trip down memory lane Wednesday also included a land yacht race where William narrowly beat out Kate, despite her noted experience as a sailor.