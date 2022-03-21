The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed into the forest during their second full day of touring the Caribbean

Kate Middleton and Prince William Look Like Tourists as They Visit Ancient Mayan Ruins in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest where they learned about the history and were taken to the stunning Caana ("sky palace").

The couple, who looked like tourists in casual clothes and sunglasses, was shown around by archaeologist Allan Moore, who toured them around the ruins before they climbed the magnificent 141-foot "sky palace." From there, they looked out over the tops of the tree line across Belize.

"Wow," Kate, who wore a simple white T-shirt tucked into khaki skinny cargo pants and her go-to white Superga sneakers, exclaimed as she took in the view.

The Mayan civilization built the temple palace 3,000 years ago and it would have been the center of a community of around 200,000 people.

"What you are seeing here is like the inside of Buckingham Palace," Moore, associate director of the Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize, explains. "The visit is important"

Asked about the significance of a modern prince coming to an ancient site of kings, Moore tells PEOPLE, "Perhaps for the same reason as anyone — to see what life was like back then and to compare to what life's like now and how society has evolved. Three thousand years ago they would think that was modern. It is a contrast, a comparison for him."

After the archeological lesson, William, 39, took what the palace calls "a trip down memory lane" when he and Kate, 40, spent time with BATSUB (British Army Training Support Unit) in the jungle, which gives tropical environment training to British troops and international partners.

In 2000, as part of his gap year between Eton College and St. Andrew's University, William spent a period of time with the unit under the guidance of the Welsh Guards. Ahead of Monday's visit, he was "very much looking forward to spending time hearing about the training again," according to a spokeswoman.

The British army also works closely with conservation organizations such as Friends for Conservation and Development to protect the Chiquibul Forest, which is part of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (the program to create a worldwide network of protected woodlands).

Later, the couple will be hosted at a reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech near San Ignacio, which Queen Elizabeth visited in 1994. The party is in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and William will give a speech.

The couple will travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas later in the week as they continue their visit to the Caribbean.

While in Jamaica, William and Kate will reportedly face another protest — days after they were forced to cancel a planned outing in Belize due to a protest about colonialism.