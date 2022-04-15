Royal Ski Trip! Kate Middleton and Prince William Took Their Kids to Snowy France Over School Break

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge And Their Family Attend Special Pantomime Performance To Thank Key Workers

Kate Middleton and Prince William traded the Caribbean sun for the snowy slopes!

After a busy week on their tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, the royal couple had quite the chance of pace, heading to France for a ski trip. Joining them on the private family vacation were their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — who were on a school break ahead of the Easter holiday.

In 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared family photos from their ski vacation in the French Alps, featuring Prince George and Princess Charlotte adorably bundled up in snow gear. Although they were young then, it's likely that the children are now hitting the slopes themselves!

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Kate, 40, and William, 39, try to keep their royal engagements to a minimum during school vacations to spend time with their children. The family often heads out of their Kensington Palace home in London — near George and Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea, and Louis' nursery school, Willcocks Nursery School — to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The royal parents have previously talked about some of the activities enjoyed by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects.

But their favorite thing is likely getting outdoors. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Feb. 2020, Kate said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the mom told host Giovanna Fletcher. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?"

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" she continued.

The family may also take a domestic getaway to the Isles of Scilly or the Lake District, or they've also traveled a bit further, to the Caribbean island of Mustique, which the Queen's sister Princess Margaret famously called "the only place I can relax," or Jordan, where the family posed for their 2021 Christmas card photo.

Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte