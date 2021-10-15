Kate Middleton and Prince William Tweet They're 'Shocked' by Stabbing Murder of British Lawmaker

David Amess, a member of British Parliament for 38 years, was stabbed during a meeting with voters at a Methodist church

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a personal tweet reacting to the murder of conservative British lawmaker David Amess.

"We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community," the couple said on their joint Twitter account. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

The note was signed "W & C," standing for William and Catherine and highlighting that the tweet came directly from the couple.

In 2015, Amess was awarded a knighthood for political and public service, taking the opportunity to dress as a Medieval knight to celebrate the occasion.

Regardless of the political party in charge in the U.K., the monarchy and Parliament must work together in order to keep things running smoothly. Therefore, the royal family — including Queen Elizabeth — does not vote or publicly express their political views.

The Guardian reports that MP Amess was attacked at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea during a meeting with voters.

John Lamb, a local councillor who was also at the event, told Reuters Amess that was "stabbed several times," saying in the earlier interview: "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Amess, 69, "died at the scene," according to Essex police.

The outlet further reports that police issued a statement noting that a suspect was arrested after police arrived on the scene.

"We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, shortly after 12.05pm today. Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody," the statement read. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public. We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly."

Amess' final tweet was about the Friday meeting with voters, which was known as a "constituency surgery," allowing lawmakers to meet face-to-face with constituents to discuss local issues.

Sir David Amess MP David Amess | Credit: Zoe Norfolk/Getty Images

The news of Amess' death was met with shock by other British lawmakers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

The Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson also tweeted her condolences to his family, writing, "Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children."

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron shared his thoughts on Twitter, calling Amess — one of the British Parliament's longest-serving MPs — "a kind and thoroughly decent man."