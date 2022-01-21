Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Unknown Detail About Their Family's New Dog

When the couple met a therapy dog in training, they thought their own pup may be suspicious when they got home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stayed quiet about the four-legged addition to their family last year, but they shared a fun new detail about their pet while on a royal outing this week.

The couple visited the Clitheroe Community Hospital on Thursday, where they met a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and workers at the hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As they took turns holding and petting Alfie, Kate said with a laugh, "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?' "

The statement revealed for the first time that their family dog is a girl. It was previously revealed that Kate and William adopted a cocker spaniel into their family last year after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

The puppy was a welcome addition to the Cambridge household, especially for William and Kate's three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The puppy came from a litter raised by Kate's younger brother James Middleton, who had announced that his dog Luna, Lupo's sister, had welcomed "six healthy little pups." James went on to share that he wouldn't be keeping the puppies himself as "they all have lovely homes waiting for them."

William, 39, and Kate, 40, announced the sad news of Lupo's death on Nov. 22, 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," they wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the adorable black cocker spaniel.

Kate's brother also shared a touching tribute to the late canine.

"It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna," he wrote. "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

"Rest in peace Lupo," he added. "You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy 🐾."

William and Kate first welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first son, Prince George.

Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their cocker spaniel to help them at a difficult time, when William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.