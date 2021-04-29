Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate and Prince William are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with a never-before-seen peek at their life at home

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Video of Life at Home with George, Charlotte and Louis

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels

In 10 years, Kate Middleton and Prince William have gone from newlyweds to proud parents of three.

The royal couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing a new home video of their children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, who turns 6 on Sunday, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his third birthday last week — enjoying family time. The footage, captured by Will Warr, was shot in autumn 2020 in Norfolk, where they have a country home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The adorable video opens on the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to catch Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Credit: Will Warr

While his younger siblings run around, Prince George smiles as he walks hand-in-hand with Kate.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte play on a seesaw before the family climbs a tree and roasts marshmallows on an open fire.

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Will Warr

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Will Warr

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family," Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, captioned the video on social media.

They signed the personal note with "W&C," for William and Catherine.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Credit: Will Warr

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Credit: Will Warr

The video appears to have been shot at the same time the Cambridge crew posed for the photo they used as their 2020 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also marked their 10th wedding anniversary with the release of two new portraits that were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd.

In one, the couple holds hands as William gazes at Kate, who is radiant in a blue wrap dress.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA

In the other sweet shot, a smiling Kate cuddles up to William, leaning her head on his shoulder as the prince flashes a huge grin at the camera. The intimate photo is reminiscent of their 2010 engagement portrait.

PEOPLE's new special edition, William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years, is now on newsstands and available on Amazon.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!