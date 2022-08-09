Kate Middleton and Prince William RSVP'd to a Girl Who Invited Prince George to Her Birthday Party

"Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's team said in a reply

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on August 9, 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13018062u) Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Prince George received a sweet invitation to attend a birthday party, and while he was unable to accept, the birthday girl now has a special royal memento to mark the occasion.

After a young girl invited Prince George to her 6th birthday bash, the child's mother shared on Twitter that they received an RSVP from Kate Middleton and Prince William's team, according to Hello! magazine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply," a staff member said in a reply. "Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George," the message continued. "It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

Prince George recently celebrated his own birthday last month. Following tradition, the family released a new photo in honor of the prince's 9th birthday. Kate, 40, got behind the camera for the portrait, where George flashes the camera a big grin during a family vacation in the U.K. in July.

Prince George's blonde hair and smile quickly drew comparisons between Prince George and his dad, Prince William, when he was around the same age.

Prince George had an exciting start to his summer by making his Wimbledon debut to watch the men's final with his parents. George sat front row in the Royal Box at Centre Court looking sharp in a suit and tie, and he even got to hold the coveted trophy when the family met winner Novak Djokovic.

This summer will likely include a big move for the family. Kate and Prince William are planning to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince George. Chris Jackson/Getty

That also means that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start a new school in the fall.

