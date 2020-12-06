Prince William and Kate Middleton will stop in towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales to hear peoples' inspirational stories, first-hand experiences and sacrifices from this challenging year

Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Set Off On Their 1,200-Mile Royal Train Trip Around Britain

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped onto the Royal Train Sunday evening as they began their landmark 1,250-mile mini-tour of Britain.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was wearing a tartan scarf, left from Euston station in London, where they were serenaded by British singer Shakin' Stevens and spoke to transport workers about their experiences of working during the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the next few days, ending on Tuesday, William and Kate will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people and pay tribute to people who have gone “above and beyond,” as a royal source says, in local communities during the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Staying overnight on the train as they go, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to stop in towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales -- traveling 1,250 miles in the process -- to hear peoples’ inspirational stories, first-hand experiences and sacrifices from this challenging year.

They will also salute the resilience of communities as they prepare for Christmas. More than 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 during the crisis in the U.K., according to the New York Times.

And they will be helping promote the uplifting work that cultural, creative professions and artists do around the country. There will be several opportunities for the couple to see singing and acting and performances as they criss-cross England, Scotland and Wales over the coming days.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Capturing the mood of the journey is a 10-year-old artist Joe Whale, whose doodle art the couple chose to promote the train ride.