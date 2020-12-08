Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Doing Something Unusual in This Photo (for Them!)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are chugging along on their Royal Train tour — and sharing their most dramatic photo yet!

The Kensington Palace social media pages posted an eye-catching photo of the royal couple sitting on a bench at Batley station on Monday. The picture is striking for the lighting effects, but also for the rare sight — it's not often that Kate and Prince William casually take a seat on a train platform!

"Where to next?" the shot is captioned.

Kate and William, both 38, embarked on a 1,250-mile journey across the U.K. to meet those affected by COVID-19 in their local communities — and their platform photo includes many reminders of the pandemic. Aside from the lack of fellow passengers, they both wear face masks as they sit beneath a sign reminding the public of social distancing guidelines.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PA

During their stop in Batley, Prince William and Kate met volunteers who supported elderly members throughout the pandemic — including Len Gardner, who secretly received two phone calls from Kate after they were connected by the Royal Voluntary Service earlier this year.

"Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would be talking on the phone to the future Queen of England," Gardner told The Sun. "I will treasure our conversations for the rest of my life. Those calls helped me because they gave me something to look forward to."

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton and Len Gardner | Credit: ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Tuesday, the couple continued their tour in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, where they chatted with Cardiff University students over hot chocolate, exchanged Secret Santa gifts and roasted marshmallows — with some unsuccessful results!

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster-Pool/Getty

"William was too busy talking to us and managed to burn his and Kate got a bit stuck on her glove, and they were making fun of each other which was nice to see," Lily Faulkner, 21, a politics and international relations student at Cardiff University tells PEOPLE.