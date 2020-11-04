Kate Middleton and Prince William Changed Their Twitter and Instagram Photos for a Special Occasion
The temporary change is an annual tradition among the royal family
The royal family is giving their various social media profiles a temporary makeover to mark a solemn occasion.
Although Remembrance Day events over the next week will look different than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royals kept the tradition of changing their profile pictures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to reflect the day commemorating all who have lost their lives in war.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's KensingtonRoyal accounts removed the photo of their family — including their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — participating in the "Clap for Carers" campaign outside their Amner Hall country home. In its place is a shot showing Kate and William, both 38, laying a wreath of poppies during their 2016 visit to Manchester. The red flower has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
The RoyalFamily accounts, which gives updates on Queen Elizabeth and other members of family, changed their profile photos to show the monarch dressed in black (with a red poppy pin) at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance in November 2004.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall opted for a photo from 2009, when they spent Remembrance Day in Canada. They chose the same photo for Remembrance Day last year.
On Wednesday, Camilla visited the Field of Remembrance in an event that was traditionally attended in past years by Prince Harry. Last year, he was joined by wife Meghan Markle to tour the yard and view the poppies and crosses laid out in the shadow of the 1,000-year-old gothic Westminster Abbey in central London. He was also on hand to join his grandfather Prince Philip with the duty five years ago — the two former soldiers side-by-side in their tribute to the fallen.
Camilla took part in the ceremony, standing in front of the crosses from the Graves of Unknown, where the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend David Hoyle, led prayers. In a somber moment, she then lay a Cross of Remembrance before the "Last Post" was sounded on a bugle.
Remembrance Sunday's event this weekend will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.K. government has announced.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that England will go into lockdown — closing restaurants, bars, gyms and non-essential stores — starting Friday and lasting until at least December 2.