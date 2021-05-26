Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a 'Quiet' Date Night in the Town Where They First Met

Kate Middleton and Prince William are going back to their romantic roots!

The couple took a break from their tour of Scotland on Tuesday with a night out together as they returned to the university town where they met and fell in love.

Kate and William, who were more often seen at Pizza Express in St. Andrews when they were college students nearly two decades ago, chose an upmarket contemporary restaurant "with a Scottish twist" when they dined out on Tuesday night. The couple stayed locally before their day of events in the town.

The pair, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, were shown to a corner table in a secluded area at the back of Forgan's restaurant with a security detail seated close by.

"When word went around, a crowd gathered at the front, but as far as inside was concerned it was quiet for them. People left them alone," one of the managers, Marc, tells PEOPLE. "There was no pomp and circumstance or fanfare."

Forgan's wasn't built when William and Kate were attending St. Andrews University from 2001 to 2005. It is based in a converted butcher's warehouse.

Marc believes Kate was recommended it by one of her university pals. It is said to be popular with one of the societies that Kate was a member of, he added.

Marc couldn't say what the couple ate, but a main dish of honey and whisky glazed short rib of beef, served with cabbage, carrot chili and apple slaw is $24. Current students say Forgan's is the kind of restaurant that you ask your parents to take you to when they come to visit or for a graduation celebration.

It is used to have prominent guests, like golfer Rory McIlroy, among its clientele, with the major courses attracting celebrities to the town.

Marc adds, "They were very nice and complimentary when they left. Hopefully we will see them again."

Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, visited the college where they first met and fell in love on Wednesday.

The duo "definitely had chemistry" at school, says Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE.