The couple "were strolling around the town like locals," Anstruther Fish Bar owner Alison Smith tells PEOPLE

Kate Middleton Says Ice Cream Date with Prince William Is a 'Real Trip Down Memory Lane'

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they meet local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a romantic trip "down memory lane" when they enjoyed a late lunch of fish and chips and ice cream from a store they used to visit when they were students at the University of St. Andrews.

On Wednesday, the couple visited Anstruther in Fife, about 10 miles from the college town of St. Andrews, before their next appointment of the day, which was a trip to see a local fishing community.

They headed to the well-known Anstruther Fish Bar, run by couple Alison and Robert Smith and their son Andrew. After aides picked up the haddock and chips, the royal coupole found a secluded spot on a pier, sat down on a bench under an umbrella and ate them al fresco.

"It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 year ago," Alison Smith tells PEOPLE. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."

William and Kate then returned and stood in line outside so they could get some dessert.

Alison adds, "They were strolling around the town like locals. They walked along the shore street and people were greeting them, and they stopped at our ice cream parlor store and came in for ice cream."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet," Alison adds. "Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."

"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better.' "

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alison says that Kate had gluten-free cone with Scottish tablet ice cream.

"It is sugary and fudge-like," Alison explains.

William had cookies and cream and mint chocolate chip in a tub.

"We didn't charge them — we were horrified that they had to pay for the fish and chips. They had the ice cream with our compliments." Alison says.