Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards

The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song"

By
Published on December 2, 2022 08:10 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Ellie Goulding speak backstage after The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Ellie Goulding. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston.

Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.

After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife.

The British songstress, 35, who is also close friends with William's cousin Princess Eugenie, previously opened up about singing at the royals' reception. Goulding serenaded the newlyweds with her version of "Your Song," originally written by Sir Elton John, a close friend of the late Princess Diana.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Ellie Goulding.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Ellie Goulding.

"I mean, talking about scary… I was so nervous that my hands were shaking," Goulding told Australian Vogue in 2016. "That was one of my memories, I remember looking down and just seeing this. Chris, my pianist, I looked over at him and he looks at me like, 'Literally, you have just s— yourself. I know it in your face that you've just literally pooed yourself.' "

Goulding also added that she wasn't so sure that she was the headlining performance.

"I thought I was a decoy," she said. "I thought I was a decoy for someone else. It could happen! At the time, [Lady] Gaga was everywhere, and rightly so, she was killing it, and you know, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and then, you know, me."

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, December 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Goulding was one of several performers at Friday's ceremony. Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and R&B duo Chloe x Halle also entertained the crowd.

After the show, William and Kate met the presenters and performers ibackstage before attending a private reception thanking those who have helped to deliver the event in Boston.

