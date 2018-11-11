Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to a special place for a significant reason.

On Sunday, the royal couple attended a service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, where they tied the knot in 2011. They joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family for the ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

They all wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

Kate went for a royal rewear in a green coat that she previously wore with an Irish Guards brooch on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. She added a chic Jane Taylor hat that was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.

The service caps off a busy Remembrance Day weekend for the royals. The Royal Fab Four reunited for the first time since July on Saturday evening for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall, kicking off Meghan’s first Remembrance Day as part of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leon Neal/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prince Edward and Prince Michael of Kent Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Leon Neal/Getty Images

On Sunday, they joined other members of the family to honor the country’s war dead at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth chose not to lay a wreath at the ceremony but to hand the duty off to her son and heir, Prince Charles. The 92-year-old monarch followed this new tradition again.

An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, who retired from his royal duties in 2017 and did not attend.