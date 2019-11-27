Kate Middleton and Prince William Respond After Camila Cabello Steals Pencil from Kensington Palace

Camila Cabello has a royal confession to make — and Kensington Palace is all over it.

The singer, who recently visited the palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero Awards finalists, appeared on BBC Radio 1 in an interview posted on Tuesday to talk about her time with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While at the royal couple’s home, Cabello, 22, admitted that she was “triple doggy dared” by BBC’s host Greg James to steal something as a way to commemorate her visit — and the singer couldn’t resist.

“We’re about to meet William and Kate and I said, ‘Steal something.’ I said, ‘Steal that pencil,'” James recalled.

“And I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?” Cabello asked, to which James agreed. “You can’t not do a triple doggy dare,” she continued. “If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.”

However, according to the “Havana” singer, as she soon as she completed the sneaky action, James threw her under the bus.

“And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, ‘She stole a pencil!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god.” Cabello said. “I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom’s like, ‘We have to give it back!’ and I’m like, ‘No, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil!'”

“So I still have it,” Cabello proudly continued, before jokingly adding, “I’m sorry William and I’m sorry Kate. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”

It wasn’t long before Cabello’s stolen pencil admission caught the attention of Kensington Palace, who couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation.

Replying to the BBC Radio interview, Kate and William’s palace simply tweeted a pair of eyes emoji — acknowledging that they were very much aware of the stolen item.

Last month, Cabello joined Kate and William at their Kensington Palace home where the royal couple honored finalists in the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

“I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Cabello told the BBC. “Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”

Now in its tenth year, Teen Heroes honors 12 to 17-year-olds who inspire others, show courage and bravery or make a difference in their communities. Many have also overcome difficult times to become campaigners, fundraisers, ambassadors or volunteers.

Three winners were crowned “Teen Heroes of 2019” in front of an audience of 14 to 17-year-olds at the Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24.

One of the winners was 12-year-old winner Hazel, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) that limits the ability of her body to repair damage caused by UV light.

Despite being advised by doctors to remain indoors from the age of 3, Hazel made a film and delivered a series of high school speeches to raise awareness of XP. Earlier this year, she also climbed the 3000-ft high Ben Lomond in Scotland, raising $2,500 for charity

A second winner — 14-year-old Scarlett — has autism and an incurable nerve condition called HNPP, which makes everyday tasks like carrying shopping bags hugely painful. Despite this, she cares for her mother, older sister, and grandmother, performing house chores, gardening and walking her grandmother to church on Sunday.

The third winner Rachel, 17, had a more political focus, leading campaigns for young Brits about difficult issues like knife crime and cyber-bullying, for which she’s won a Diana Award, named in honor of William’s late mother.