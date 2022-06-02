Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most beloved royal couples in history.

Prior to becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the pair had built a strong foundation as friends while they were students at St. Andrews University. "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while," Prince William explained during the couple's now-famous 2010 engagement interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As it turned out, it was the strong bond they formed as friends that made their union so solid. "That was a good sort of foundation," William said. "I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage."

Though the pair dated for much of their college careers, they took a break following graduation for some self-exploration. "I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person," Kate said in the couple's engagement interview. "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized — I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger — and I really valued that time for me, as well."

They didn't stay apart for long, however, reuniting in the summer of 2007 with a series of secret dates. Three years later, they announced their engagement to the world, and by 2011, they had officially tied the knot with a fairy tale ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to a friend of the pair, the couple's marriage is an "old-fashioned" one. "They look after each other but in different ways," the friend told PEOPLE of their relationship. Explained another source in 2012, "[Kate] brings a sense of ordinariness that William has always craved."

She also made the prince a father. Kate and William share three children: Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015 and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Keep reading to relive all their biggest relationship milestones, from their chummy beginnings to their unified work as royals.

2001: Kate Middleton and Prince William meet at college

Prince William walks with his girlfriend Kate Middleton after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell on April 11, 2008 in Cranwell, England Credit: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

Kate and William first laid eyes on each other while studying at St. Andrews University. According to Kate, it took some time for the two to get to know each other, in part due to her bashfulness. "I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off," she recounted to Prince William during their 2010 engagement interview. "[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you."

From there, however, the pair became "very close friends." "We were friends for over a year first," William said in the same interview. "It just sort of blossomed from then on."

As the pair spent more and more time together, the prince said they found commonalities between them. "[We] realized we shared the same interests," he explained. "[We] just had a really good time."

October 2002: Kate Middleton and Prince William move in together with friends

Kate and William's relationship quickly progressed, and the two began living with each other plus friends Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale in a four-bedroom apartment near the town center. A friend of Middleton's said she didn't see the arrangement as being a "big deal," noting, "He has a large circle of friends, and she is just one of them."

William later spoke of their early days as roomies during the pair's engagement interview. "We moved in together as friends," he said, adding, "We lived with a couple of others, as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really, we just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more and did stuff."

May 27, 2002: Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship turns romantic

William's view of Kate reportedly took a turn when the art student strutted her stuff in a college fashion show titled "The Art of Seduction" while wearing a see-through frock with a black bra and underwear beneath designed by fellow pupil Charlotte Todd.

"Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history," Todd would later tell PEOPLE, adding, "It's madness!"

2003: Kate Middleton and Prince William get their own place

The couple moved out of their four-bedroom apartment and into a place of their own circa 2003. William took the opportunity to cook for his future bride (or at least attempt to), telling Bradby in 2010, "When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and all that would happen was, I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire, and she'd be sitting in the background just trying to help and [then] taking control of the whole situation."

As for the dish, Kate revealed in a 2019 Christmas special that it was "Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

April 1, 2004: Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship goes public

Prince William (L) and his fiancee Kate Middleton wave as they pass St Salvator's halls during a visit to the University of St Andrews in Scotland on February 25, 2011. During the visit they viewed the surviving Papal Bull (the university's founding document), unveiled a plaque, and met a selection of the Universitys current staff and students to mark the start of the Anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the university as students from 2001 to 2005 and began their romance in St Andrews.2011 Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP via Getty

After roughly a year of keeping their relationship under wraps, pictures of Kate and William looking extra-cozy on the slopes at Klosters Ski Resort in Switzerland were published by The Sun on April 1, 2004. A friend of the pair's confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that their romance had "been going on for a bit. She is his girlfriend," the pal added.

December 2006: Kate Middleton attends Prince William's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst graduation

Kate was on hand to cheer her boyfriend on as he graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Her presence was significant, as it marked her first royal event (the Queen was also in attendance), and sparked engagement rumors galore.

It wasn't Kate's first encounter with the royal family. While it's unclear exactly when she and Prince Charles first crossed paths, the duchess revealed that their meeting was a pleasant one while speaking in her joint engagement interview with Prince William in November 2010. "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father but he's very, very welcoming and very friendly, so it couldn't have gone easier, really, for me," she said.

April 2007: Kate Middleton and Prince William split up

PEOPLE confirmed that Kate and William had decided to go their separate ways after nearly five years of dating in April 2007, with a source saying that the split was "amicable." While reports at the time stated that Kate was struggling with the media attention surrounding their relationship and that they were growing apart amid their separate careers (Kate's as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw and William's as an armored corps commander trainee), William later told ITV News's Tom Bradby in their engagement interview that it was "just a bit of space."

"We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff," he said of their time apart. "It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

June 9, 2007: Kate Middleton and Prince William get back together

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on March 13, 2007 in Cheltenham, England Credit: Indigo/Getty

Two months after the pair made headlines with their split, reports surfaced that the prince had reconnected with his former flame at a party at his army barracks in Bovington, Dorset, during which they reportedly shared a passionate kiss. She was also said to be invited to a memorial concert for his mother at Wembley Stadium the following week.

"It's true that they have been seeing each other," a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time, with another adding, "The spark is still there."

August 2007: Prince William whisks Kate Middleton away on a secret getaway

The couple's rekindled relationship continued to heat up with a romantic vacation on the secluded Desroches island in the Seychelles in August 2007. A local source told PEOPLE that the prince, who was on break from the army, and his girlfriend did some snorkeling during their stay.

August 2008: Kate Middleton and Prince William relax in the Caribbean

A year later, the pair was spotted soaking up the sun aboard a speedboat and waterskiing in the Caribbean ahead of Prince William's training for the special forces. "They only planned on a week there, which is a bit unusual, as they still have some time together before he continues military training," a royal insider told PEOPLE of their trip.

June 21, 2009: Kate Middleton celebrates William's 27th birthday with Prince Harry and friends

For his 27th birthday, William was surrounded by his closest pals in Cornwall, England, including his little brother, Prince Harry, and his girlfriend Kate, with whom he reportedly played tennis and took romantic strolls up and down the beach throughout their three-day stay.

October 20, 2010: Prince William proposes to Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the wedding of their friends Harry Mead and Rosie Bradford in the village of Northleach, Gloucestershire. Credit: Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty

Prince William popped the question in a cabin hut roughly 11,000 feet above sea level on the side of Mount Kenya in Africa. The prince shared details from the special moment with Tom Bradby in his engagement interview in November 2010.

"It was about three weeks ago, on holiday in Kenya," he shared. "We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really. We'd been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn't a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya, and I proposed."

According to the future Duchess of Cambridge, the moment was "very romantic," and for good reason: As William shared, he'd been planning it for some time. "It just felt really right to ask in Africa, beautiful time, and I had done a little bit of planning of sorts to share my romantic side," he shared.

That included taking extra-special care of his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring, with which he asked Kate to be his bride. "I had been carrying around the ring in his rucksack for three weeks … I literally would not let it go, everywhere I went I was keeping hold of it, 'cause I knew this thing, if it disappeared I'd be in a lot of trouble," he said.

November 16, 2010: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce their engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announce their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty

PEOPLE reported that Kate and Wlliam were to be wed in mid-November 2010, with the official statement reading: "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton. The wedding will take place in the Spring or Summer of 2011, in London. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."

The announcement also included details about the circumstances surrounding the couple's big moment. "Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya," the statement read. "Prince William has informed The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton's father."

It continued on to say that the pair would live in north Wales and that Prince William would still be serving with the Royal Air Force.

December 2010: Kate Middleton and Prince William release their official engagement photos

While the couple looked sublimely happy (and spawned tons of copycats of Kate's royal blue Daniella Issa Helayel dress) in the engagement photo that was taken by Chris Jackson on the day of their announcement, they released two other official shots by Mario Testino in December 2010.

"Prince William has worked with Mario Testino on many occasions before, and so the couple decided that he was the right choice for such an important portrait," a Clarence House spokeswoman said at the time.

The more formal of the two was taken in the Council Chamber linked to Prince Charles's Clarence House residence and saw the pair cuddled up in a hug, with Kate in a white Reiss dress and Links earrings.

Testino later told PEOPLE he didn't speak to the couple much during the shoot. "Everything is compacted into a very short time because we have to produce these pictures. It's more like me screaming and trying to get everything to go," he explained.

December 18. 2010: Kate Middleton and Prince William make their first post-engagement appearance

The couple stepped out in public together for the first time since announcing their plans to be married on Dec. 18, 2010, for a cancer charity event in Norfolk, England. "Between now and the wedding there will be occasions when Catherine does shadow Prince William, to learn the ropes and see how things go," a palace source said at the time.

Kate didn't seem daunted, however, reportedly saying in her first photocall, "William's a great teacher, so he'll be up to help me."

February 10, 2011: Kate Middleton makes her first royal appearance on a walkabout in Wales

As Princess Diana had done before her, Kate Middleton took a royal walkabout with Wales with her husband-to-be, completing her very first royal duty. There, she chatted with the locals, sang along with the Welsh national anthem and poured champagne on the Hereford Endeavor lifeboat that the couple named during their visit.

February 25, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William visit St. Andrews

The couple returned to the university where they fell in love, this time as fiancés. William served as the patron for the university's 600th appeal, telling a crowd of roughly 600, "This is a very special moment for Catherine and me. It feels like coming home."

April 29, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William get new royal titles

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for the official tour portrait for their trip to Canada and California in the Garden's of Clarence House on June 3, 2011 in London. England Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty

Just ahead of their nuptials, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed Dukedom on her grandson and Duchessdom on her granddaughter-in-law as announced by the palace on their wedding day.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince William of Wales," the announcement read. "His titles will be Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus. Prince William thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge, and Miss Catherine Middleton on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge."

April 29, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William get married

Prince William and Catherine Middleton leave Westminster Abbey following their Royal Wedding on April 29, 2011 in London, England Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

The couple's much-anticipated nuptials took place on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. At the time, PEOPLE hailed it as the "greatest and grandest royal affair" since Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding.

Prince Harry served as his brother's best man, with both he and William dressing in traditional military uniforms. Kate, meanwhile, looked absolutely breathtaking in a French Chantily and English Cluny lace Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton gown with a skirt, complete with padded hips, that was made to look like an opening flower.

Attended by a crowd of 1,900 (plus more well-wishers cheering for the couple outside), the affair's mood was jovial: "There was a swell of smiles and laughter when the cheers came from outside," attendee Kate Wright said of the wedding. "The congregation almost wanted to join in the cheering."

Following their vows, the newlyweds rode through the streets of London in a 109-year-old State Landau carriage to Buckingham Palace, where they shared not one, but two now-famous kisses on the balcony before driving off in an 1969 Aston Martin convertible.

Kate later changed into a second white strapless evening gown (also by Sarah Burton) for a dinner hosted by Prince Charles with roughly 300 guests in attendance.

May 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William go on their honeymoon

Following a week of post-nuptial work, the newlyweds jet-setted off on their official honeymoon. Officials would not confirm the locale at the time, but reports surfaced of the duo taking a private jet to Seychelles in the Indian Ocean.

July 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William move into Kensington Palace

PEOPLE reported that the royal couple completed their move into their new home at Kensington Palace in July 2011, which consisted of a two-bedroom, single bathroom apartment. By November, they had made plans to relocate to a larger apartment on the grounds described as "the size of a small mansion," though it would first need major renovations due to asbestos.

January 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William get a puppy

In January 2012, Kate and William expanded their family with a cocker spaniel puppy. The duchess revealed their pet's name, Ludo, to children while taking a watercolor lesson at a charity known as The Art Room the following month.

Ludo was reportedly a welcome source of comfort to Kate as Prince William embarked on a six-week military mission to the Falkland Islands just months into their marriage. Though the royal said at a lunch in Leicester that she was missing her new husband "terribly," she told Riaz Rivat Ravat that she was keeping busy.

"I've got a dog that's keeping me occupied," she said. "I'm getting a lot of me-time with the dog."

April 29, 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their one-year anniversary

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Arrive For The Uk Royal Film Premiere Of War Horse At The Odeon West End, London Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

On their paper anniversary, the pair awoke in a romantic 12th century inn called the Westleton Crown, where they were staying for a wedding of Kate's old schoolmate. After having breakfast with the inn's other guests, "They left after breakfast to get on with the rest of their anniversary," a source told PEOPLE.

June 2012: Kate Middleton plans a party for Prince William's 30th birthday

For his 30th birthday on June 21, 2012, Prince William reportedly enjoyed tubing with a speedboat with friends despite the chilly — and choppy — weather conditions. Following the fun, The Sun reported that the group had dinner at a rented farmhouse — all of which was planned by his wife.

July 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William launch their website

The couple launched a website for the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in July 2012, which showcased their charitable works. According to the page, its goal is to "mobilize leaders, businesses and people" in order to "address society's greatest challenges."

In its inaugural year alone, The Foundation donated roughly $2 million to more than 20 charities, including funds generated from their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund, for which they asked for donations to their foundation in lieu of gifts.

August 2, 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Olympic Games

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch as torchbearer Wai Ming passes the Olympic Torch to John Hulse at Buckingham Palace on it's route around Britain to the Olympic Stadium on July 26, 2012 in London, England Credit: Rota/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty

Not only were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on hand to cheer on the Queen's oldest granddaughter, Zara Philips, they got caught up in the excitement of the crowd, joining in on the wave.

December 3, 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce they're expecting their first child

The royal duo had exciting news to share in December 2012 when it was announced that they were expecting their first child. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby," a statement for the couple read.

It continued, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news."

That same day, Kate was admitted to the hospital with pregnancy-related illness, for which she would receive treatment for the next four days.

February 2013: Kate Middleton and Prince William take a babymoon to Mustique

The couple enjoyed a tropical vacation ahead of the birth of their first child with a trip to Mustique. The Daily Mail reported that the pair stayed in a luxury villa that cost upwards of roughly $24,000 per week. Middleton's parents, Michael and Carole, also reportedly came for the trip, though they stayed at a separate property to give the parents-to-be their privacy.

July 22, 2013: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first child

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show their new-born baby boy to the world's media, standing on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013 Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Prince George Alexander Louis, more formerly known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, was born at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013 following a natural, 14-hour delivery.

"It's been a wonderful day and everyone's delighted," a palace source said at the time.

The little prince, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, made his world debut on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in the arms of his mother, who looked lovely in a blue polka-dot short-sleeve frock by Jenny Packham. "It's very emotional," she said. "It's a moment that any parent having just given birth will know what this feeling feels like."

August 2014: Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy a date in the countryside

The new parents took some time for themselves in August 2014, visiting the King's Head Hotel in Great Bircham in casual attire for dinner before they reportedly made their exit holding hands.

September 8, 2014: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce that they're expecting their second child

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the St Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2014 in Aldershot, England Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The twosome had more exciting news to share with the world on September 8, 2014: Prince George would soon become a big brother.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child," the announcement read. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Despite their happiness, however, Kate once again needed medical care due to her illness. "As with her first pregnancy, the duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum," the statement explained, noting that she would be unable to attend a previously planned engagement with Prince William. "The Duchess is being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace."

October 2014: Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy a babymoon with Prince George

The trio reportedly enjoyed a week of calm and relaxation before the baby storm at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

May 2, 2015: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first daughter

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their new baby at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

On May 2, 2015, the couple's family grew by one with the addition of a baby girl. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a daughter at 8.34 a.m.," the palace announced via Twitter.

The palace also issued a more traditional statement on the 8-pound, 3-ounce baby's arrival, stating, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

A hospital insider told PEOPLE that the baby's delivery went "extremely well," and that the couple celebrated their newborn's birth with champagne.

10 hours later, the couple introduced their royal bundle to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital, with Kate looking stunning in a breezy yellow Jenny Packham gown with a buttercup print. "We're very happy, very happy," William said.

The couple named their newborn "Charlotte Elizabeth Diana" in honor of William's late mother, with the palace announcing her formal title of "Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."

May 2015: Kate Middleton and Prince William relish time off as a family

With their new baby at home, the couple slowed down to enjoy some much-needed family time for what an insider called "a golden period" in their lives.

"It's a terribly exciting time for them," a family friend told PEOPLE of their at-home bonding. "They are very settled, his job is set, they have their house and the status quo hasn't changed in the royal family at large. So they are looking forward to a period of calm."

July 13, 2015: Prince William praises Kate Middleton's parenting skills

In an interview with the BBC, William spoke lovingly of his wife and children. "It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," he said. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her.

April 16, 2016: Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Taj Mahal

For their fifth wedding anniversary, the royal pair walked in Prince William's mother's footsteps with a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Their tour guide, Rizwan Mohammed, spoke to PEOPLE about their visit, saying, "They were shocked that I know about [their anniversary on April 29,] but you know, the Internet. … "Then [Kate] said this is the perfect thing to do before their wedding anniversary. She was quite happy about it."

Mohammed added: "They were so, so easy to talk with them. For me, I was quite nervous but they were very normal, down to earth. Specifically the duchess, she was very enthusiastic about how this was built."

February 12, 2017: Kate Middleton and Prince William make their BAFTAs red carpet couples' debut

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William presented a BAFTA Fellowship award to Mel Brooks at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards. Kate walked the red carpet alongside her husband at the event in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen tiered floral gown.

September 4, 2017: Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time

The royals revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was once again with child in early September. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the official statement from Kensington Palace read, adding, "​​The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Kate was forced to cancel an appearance due to her condition, however, with the statement explaining, "As with her previous two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. … "The duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

April 23, 2018: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third child

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with their newborn son Prince Louis of Cambridge on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is now fifth in line to the throne Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The family of four became a family of five on April 23, 2018. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," a statement announcing the birth of Kate and William's third child — the fifth in the line of succession — read. "The baby weighs 8 pounds 7 ounces. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth."

Keeping with tradition, the couple made their first official appearance with their baby boy seven hours later on the steps at St. Mary's, with Kate in a red Jenny Packham gown with a lacy Peter Pan collar.

Named Louis Arthur Charles, the baby's name was a likely nod to William's grandfather, the late Prince Philip, and Philip's grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. It is also a part of Prince William's full name of William Arthur Philip Louis.

May 19, 2018: Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The couple helped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate on their wedding day at their nuptials at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. "William was in a jokey, wonderful mood at the party," a wedding guest told PEOPLE of the Duke of Cambridge. Kate was also in good spirits, with the guest adding, "She was [in] great form. She and William were saying how thrilled they were to have their children there taking part."

October 12, 2018: Kate Middleton and Prince William display PDA at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The pair shared a sweet moment while attending Princess Eugenie's nuptials to husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018, holding hands in the pew where they were seated in a rare display of PDA.

April 2020: Kate Middleton and Prince William give a rare joint interview

In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities Credit: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

With the royals feeling the restraints of COVID-19, the duke and duchess gave a rare joint interview via video call to the BBC in April 2020, during which they talked about homeschooling their children throughout the pandemic.

"It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating," Kate said. "The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

November 2020: Kate Middleton and Prince William mourn the loss of their dog

The couple honored their beloved cocker spaniel, Ludo, with a heartfelt post on Instagram following his death in November 2020. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the post read. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

April 29, 2021: Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their 10-year anniversary

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

For their tin anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new portraits by photographer Chris Floyd that showcased them cuddled up and laughing at their home of Kensington Palace.

In addition, they shared a video with their brood enjoying some family time in Norfolk, England, as shot by Will Warr. In the footage, they can be seen helping their children walk through the dunes and sharing a laugh together. They thanked the public in the caption of the post, writing, "​​Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

May 2021: Kate Middleton and Prince William go on a mini-tour of Scotland

In May 2021, the couple kicked off a mini tour of Scotland with a visit to their alma mater, where they engaged in a land yacht race (William edged Kate out as the victor due to a lucky gust of wind). "They said they were delighted to be back at St. Andrews," Guy McKenzie of Blown Away surf school told PEOPLE.

Later that night, the twosome had dinner together at Forgan's restaurant, which was reportedly recommended by one of Kate's pals.

June 29, 2021: Prince William announces a new job for Kate Middleton

The prince announced that his wife would be taking on a sponsorship of the naval battleship HMS Glasglow as appointed by the Queen in June 2021. "Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside — HMS Glasgow," William said in his speech. "I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course."

Middleton's Kensington Palace office explained that Kate's duty's would include maintaining a "strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments."

Sept 28, 2021: Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the No Time to Die premiere in London

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England Credit: Lia Toby/Getty

The royal couple posed for photos alongside William's father, Prince Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, as guests of honor at the London premiere of Daniel Craig's No Time to Die. Kate wore a stunning gold sequin Jenny Packham capelet gown for the affair, while William looked dapper in a velvet tux jacket and Arthur Sleep black cashmere slippers. Craig was in attendance for the event, along with several of his costars, including Rami Malek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, plus theme song performer Billie Eilish.

October 20, 2021: Kate Middleton and Prince William share a sweet moment at the Earthshot Awards

The duke and duchess were photographed in a rare moment of PDA while backstage at the Earthshot Awards at Alexandra Palace in London. In the sweet black-and-white photo captured by Chris Jackson, Kate could be seen gently placing her hand on the small of her husband's back.

Jackson spoke to PEOPLE about the event, which saw the prince making a heartfelt address at the awards ceremony.

"[Kate] was so clearly really proud of [Prince William] when he came back from his speech," Jackson said. "She had been watching on the backstage TV. They are a strong team."

May 19, 2022: Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the premiere of Top Gun

Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the "Top Gun: Maverick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic