Chaz, Crackers and Echols were on hand to give the couple a royal welcome

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meeting Reindeer Is the Most Festive Thing You'll See Today

Kate Middleton and Prince William met a few of their reindeer subjects on Monday.

The royal couple joined teachers and schoolchildren — and Santa's flying helpers — to mark the season as they made their second stop of the British tour on the Royal Train.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a visit to a school in Berwick-upon-Tweed, which sits in England just south of the border with Scotland, they were introduced to three reindeer: Chaz, Crackers and six-month-old Echols.

"It's freezing!" Prince William told onlookers.

It was the second outing of their 1,250-mile whistle stop journey around Britain, which began on Monday with a visit to Edinburgh after they left London on Sunday. The couple met ambulance staff earlier on Monday.

At Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-upon-Tweed, William and Kate, both 38, joined staff and pupils for the fun-filled lesson. The royal parents wanted to visit with teachers to salute the work they have done throughout the pandemic.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting reindeer in Berwick-upon-Tweed on Monday. | Credit: PA

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting school children on Monday. | Credit: PA

A group called the Earl Grey Saxes performed in support of local venue The Maltings, which has received a grant from the British government’s cultural recovery fund.

Image zoom Prince William in Berwick-upon-Tweed. | Credit: PA

Although the palace had hoped to keep each location a secret, so as not to attract crowds amid the restrictions on gatherings, there were plenty of people lined up to greet the train’s arrival into Berwick.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!