Kate Middleton and Prince William Meeting Reindeer Is the Most Festive Thing You'll See Today
Chaz, Crackers and Echols were on hand to give the couple a royal welcome
Kate Middleton and Prince William met a few of their reindeer subjects on Monday.
The royal couple joined teachers and schoolchildren — and Santa's flying helpers — to mark the season as they made their second stop of the British tour on the Royal Train.
During a visit to a school in Berwick-upon-Tweed, which sits in England just south of the border with Scotland, they were introduced to three reindeer: Chaz, Crackers and six-month-old Echols.
"It's freezing!" Prince William told onlookers.
It was the second outing of their 1,250-mile whistle stop journey around Britain, which began on Monday with a visit to Edinburgh after they left London on Sunday. The couple met ambulance staff earlier on Monday.
At Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-upon-Tweed, William and Kate, both 38, joined staff and pupils for the fun-filled lesson. The royal parents wanted to visit with teachers to salute the work they have done throughout the pandemic.
A group called the Earl Grey Saxes performed in support of local venue The Maltings, which has received a grant from the British government’s cultural recovery fund.
Although the palace had hoped to keep each location a secret, so as not to attract crowds amid the restrictions on gatherings, there were plenty of people lined up to greet the train’s arrival into Berwick.
Earlier, William and Kate were named as patrons of NHS Charities Together as they visited the Scottish Ambulance Service in Edinburgh. The tour through Scotland, England and into Wales is primarily to thank emergency crews, teachers and other frontline workers. But over the next two days, the royal couple will also spread Christmas cheer and help celebrate with communities as they prepare for the holidays.