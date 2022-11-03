Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans

Published on November 3, 2022
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple bent down as Callie excitedly handed Kate a bouquet, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast.

Callie also provided a lighthearted moment when she crashed Prince William's speech. As the Prince of Wales spoke about the funding will help the community, Callie approached the couple, prompting them both to laugh.

Prince William said, "For Cathrine and I, the legacy of today, bringing people together and collaborating, showing what can be done when a community helps together collaboratively is really something we'd like to follow on and I hope can be represented more widely across the country. So you're leading where I hope others will follow. Thank you and well done for making it all happen today."

In Scarborough, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with local organizations that will benefit from £345,000 worth of funding, created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Kate and Prince William's first stop of the day was to The Street, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services. They met young people who have been supported by local community organizations to understand how grant decisions were made and learn more about how this funding will make a difference in Scarborough. The royal couple then met three local charitable organizations benefiting from the funding and see firsthand how it will make a difference in their community.

They also visited The Rainbow Centre, an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough to support anyone in need. There, the royal couple visited a nursery as children played with modeling dough.

Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about," Amanda Berry, CEO of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said in a statement. "Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society's biggest issues."

"The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanizing funding to support the organizations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough," Berry continued.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public and takes selfies after a visit to The Street - a community hub that helps local organisations to grow and develop their services on November 3, 2022 in Scarborough
Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The couple also spent time meeting members of the public gathered outside, shaking hands and even posing for a few selfies.

Kate and Prince William both accessorized their outfits with red poppy pins. The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars. The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11, though the U.S. also uses the symbol.

