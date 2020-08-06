Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Rare PDA Moment During Their Arcade Visit

Kate and Prince William posted the photo on their Instagram page to thank Wales for welcoming them during their visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William's day trip to the seaside brought out their romantic sides.

The royal couple spent Wednesday visiting Barry Island as businesses in Wales start to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus crisis. They visited an arcade that has been closed to the public for months, trying their luck at a few classic games.

While William was giving his best shot at the claw machine, Kate sweetly placed a hand on her husband's back in a rare moment of PDA for the couple.

Kate and Prince William, 38, even shared the photo on their Instagram page Thursday to thank Wales for welcoming them during their visit the previous day. "Thank you Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 for the lovely reception yesterday," they captioned the shot. "It was great to see communities and businesses starting to get back up and running, following a difficult few months for the tourism industry and the wider economy."

"It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings," she explained. "While we are much less likely to see [Kate and Prince William] holding hands in public, we often see Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall holding hands — it’s all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow."

"Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family," Meier said.

Kate and William's attempts at the claw machine were unsuccessful. But Kate's claw did hook a stuffed animal, to which the royal gave an enthusiastic double thumbs-up, before expressing her disappointment when the toy shook loose as the crane lifted.

The couple also had a laugh playing a game that involved throwing balls at a target.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then spoke with business owners at a café and visited new beach huts on the promenade, recently restored with the installation of public art, entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature.

Kate and Prince William then put on masks and headed to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to speak with staff, residents and family in the garden — reuniting them with some of the home's residents who participated in the bingo game the couple hosted via video call in May.