Prince William and Kate Middleton Had a 'Talk' to BBC Host After He Joked About Princess Charlotte

British radio host Greg James recently met with Kate Middleton and Prince William — but the conversation wasn’t without a royal confrontation.

James, who hosts BBC 1’s Breakfast with Greg James, revealed this week that after poking fun at Princess Charlotte‘s first day of school handshake with her headmistress, he got a talking to from her royal parents.

“They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school,” James told U.K. outlet The Mirror on Tuesday, explaining that that morning, he “saw the photo during the show and said, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?'”

A few weeks after the comments, James joined Radio 1’s Teen Heroes for a visit to Kensington Palace, he told the outlet, where he found himself face to face with Kate and William.

“They said: ‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'” James revealed of the meeting. “I went: ‘Oh God, no!'”

“They’d heard me saying, ‘this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day. They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile,'” he recalled.

While James didn’t give away anything else from his conversation with the Duke and Duchess, it appears they ended the talk on a good note: “I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine,” he said.

In September, Charlotte attended her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, the same school her older brother Prince George attends.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

The royal children were accompanied by their parents for the big day, and all four were welcomed by the head of lower school, Helen Haslem, who gave each member of the family a handshake before entering the school building.

In footage of the moment shared by Kensington Palace, William can be heard telling Haslem how Charlotte was feeling about her first day. “First day — very excited,” he said. As they approached Haslem, Kate asked, “How are you? Did you have a nice summer?”

While Charlotte appeared a little shy as she walked across the schoolyard with her family, her nerves quickly melted away.

“She can’t wait to be with George at big school,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She is so excited about it all.”