Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Queen Elizabeth to Attend Church Services in Scotland

A family affair!

Just two days after flying to Scotland, Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth on Sunday to attend church services together in Crathie Kirk.

The mother of three had a big smile on her face as she rode in the backseat with the royal matriarch on the way to the church, while her husband sat in the front passenger seat.

The couple did not appear to be accompanied by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who also made the trip to Scotland on Thursday, where they’ll be closing out the summer at the Queen’s Balmoral Castle.

For the royal outing, Kate opted for a green Michael Kors dress, which she paired with a dark coat and a matching hat. Keeping things simple, she accessorized the look with a pair of Asprey earrings.

Showing off her love of color, the Queen wore a bright pink outfit, which she accessorized with a coordinating pink hat with blue trim.

Kate and William touched down in Scotland on Thursday after taking the short flight from Norwich to Aberdeen on the economy FlyBe plane.

Surprised passengers saw the royal parents disembark from the plane with their children before they got into awaiting cars to make their way to Balmoral. William carried a few bags with a little help from George, while Charlotte excitedly trailed behind them. Kate carried Louis in her arms as she walked beside the family’s trusty nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

”Earlier in the flight, I’d had the feeling that someone had come on the plane that I’d recognized – but I thought it was just a footballer,” a passenger told The Sun.

“Suddenly, Will, Kate, and the kids all got up, and left. They weren’t harassed by anyone at all as they got off the plane. They just seemed like a family traveling together to be honest. No one saw them get on the plane either. It was amazing how they did it — they must have slipped on quietly, after people were already seated.”

The family’s trip came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s seaside vacation in the south of France with their 3-month-old son, Archie.

The couple received criticism for their use of a private jet to get to their destination, as some claimed it seemed to contradict their stance on protecting the environment.

Numerous celebrities, including singer and family friend Elton John, who provided the plane, have since spoken out in defense of the couple.

Meghan and Harry are also expected to spend part of their summer in Scotland before taking off for their fall tour in Africa.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals.

The expansive Scottish property has been in the royal family since 1845, when Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000-acre estate.