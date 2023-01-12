Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William are supporting young people's mental health in a creative space!

After a stop at Liverpool's brand new hospital, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to a vibrant organization that helps support young adults on Thursday. The Open Door Charity in Birkenhead uses culture and creativity to inspire and engage people. Prince William and Princess Kate — who have placed the support of well-being at the heart of their public work for the last decade — immersed themselves in the charity's exciting and colorful Bloom Building.

They spent time with Open Door's volunteers, mentors and staff to hear about the progressive therapeutic models that have been developed to help young adults face any number of challenges. The Bazaar program blends elements of cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness to help young people and young adults aged 17 to 35 understand their mind and give them the training, skills, tools and techniques to support themselves.

Another model, the Oomoo program, was developed for care experienced young people aged 11 to 18 living on the Wirral to help them navigate life's ups and downs and offers activities such as dance classes, film nights and well-being activities.

Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Open Door gives members free access to an innovative range of creative therapeutic support options delivered by a frontline team of around 100 peer mentors in Merseyside, the area around Liverpool.

Mental health among the old and young has been a centerpiece of Prince William and Kate's public work for many years. And the Princess has broadened her interest to focus on the development of young babies and the help that parents and carers need as they navigate the first years of life. The couple's Royal Foundation has set up a special department, the Centre for Early Childhood, concentrating on supporting that work.

Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thursday's visit came as Prince Harry's memoir Spare continued to make waves around the world. In this week's issue, he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that being known as the "spare" to his older brother throughout his life was challenging.

"For as long as I can remember, I've heard and seen the term 'spare' to describe me. I knew the only way I could write this book with a good conscience would be if I openly and honestly confronted my experiences and leaned into that which once held me back—including this term," he says. "While I know much of my life may seem unrelatable, I do think most siblings can relate to struggling with comparisons, and my brother and I are no exception."

Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, reporters shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's memoir — but the couple did not respond (and possibly couldn't hear the comments over the strong wind).