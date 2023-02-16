Kate Middleton and Prince William Take George and Charlotte to Visit TV Show Set During School Break

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George and Prince Charlotte behind the scenes of The Rings of Power

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on February 16, 2023 12:25 PM
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service
Photo: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a special night out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their two eldest children to tour the set of The Rings of Power last Friday and see the show being filmed. The royals peeked into the production of The Lord of the Rings spinoff airing on Amazon Prime Video and met some of the cast members. The outing came on the first day of half-term break for George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, who attend the Lambrook School.

Though younger brother Prince Louis, 4, also has time off as a Lambrook student, The Sun reported that he didn't tag along for the Rings of Power tour. The U.K. paper described William, 40, as a "Lord of the Rings superfan" and said the royals enjoyed a "low key" visit to the set. The show was filming in a forest in Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, about a 20-minute drive from the family's home in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Wales on June 4. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

"William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance. They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set," a source told The Sun. "It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out."

"It was a huge honour for the cast too," they added.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand)
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

As they typically do when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have off from school, Prince William and Princess Kate, 41, scaled back their schedules this week in order to spend more time with their kids.

Before the Rings of Power tour on Friday, Prince William made a surprise visit to Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station to thank first responders for their work on the front lines, a cause he's connected to as a former air ambulance pilot.

News of the prince's visit was announced on Twitter by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which posted photos of William chatting with staff and posing for pictures.

Prince William and Kate have a glamorous date night on the calendar this weekend — the BAFTA Film Awards. The Prince of Wales has served as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, and the royal couple will make their event debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Inside Royal Festival Hall, they'll see a "special tribute" to the late Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren. Mirren famously played Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 movie The Queen, winning an Oscar and a BAFTA for her performance.

