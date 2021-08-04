Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 40th Birthday

Meghan is spending her milestone birthday privately with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie, 2, and 2-month-old Lilibet

Meghan Markle is waking up to 40th birthday wishes from the royal family.

The Royal Family Twitter account (representing Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace) featured three photos of the Duchess of Sussex — including her 2018 outing to Cheshire alongside the Queen, 95. Also included was a shot of her and husband Prince Harry, 36, with their son Archie during their South Africa tour in 2019.

A third photo featured Meghan and Harry at the Endeavour Awards, which salutes military men and women who have taken on new challenges.

William and Kate, who will mark their own 40th birthdays next year — sent their own birthday tweet featuring a picture of the Duchess of Sussex during her tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with Harry in 2018.

Meanwhile, Meghan's father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla chose a close-up portrait of the Duchess of to pass along their good wishes for the day.

