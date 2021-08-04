Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 40th Birthday
Meghan is spending her milestone birthday privately with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie, 2, and 2-month-old Lilibet
Meghan Markle is waking up to 40th birthday wishes from the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared celebratory messages on Wednesday.
The Royal Family Twitter account (representing Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace) featured three photos of the Duchess of Sussex — including her 2018 outing to Cheshire alongside the Queen, 95. Also included was a shot of her and husband Prince Harry, 36, with their son Archie during their South Africa tour in 2019.
A third photo featured Meghan and Harry at the Endeavour Awards, which salutes military men and women who have taken on new challenges.
William and Kate, who will mark their own 40th birthdays next year — sent their own birthday tweet featuring a picture of the Duchess of Sussex during her tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with Harry in 2018.
Meanwhile, Meghan's father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla chose a close-up portrait of the Duchess of to pass along their good wishes for the day.
Meghan's birthday marks the end of a year in which she and Harry have settled in Montecito, Calif., where they are raising Archie, now 2, and Lilibet Diana, who was born in June. The couple have spent the summer on family leave, a period that has been punctuated by the announcements of Harry's book deal and Meghan's animated Netflix series for children, Pearl. Last week, the couple spoke out via their Archewell web site to support a coalition of U.K. Journalists calling for "stronger initiatives to combat the underrepresentation, inequity and racial bigotry that still persist in this important industry.
"Archewell is a proud supporter of journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth, uncovering untold stories and giving voice to the voiceless," added the statement.
"In every corner of the world, members of the media are using their power — and responsibility — to inform the public, teach communities, battle misinformation and inspire change."