Kate Middleton and Prince William Glam Up Glasgow in Complementary Regal Blue
The couple joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the U.N. COP26 climate summit as Queen Elizabeth stayed back at Windsor Castle to rest, per doctor's orders
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out in Glasgow on Monday evening — wearing royal blue, times two!
They teamed up with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to represent the royal family at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.
After an afternoon outing with young scouts when they grilled up veggie burgers, made and scattered wildflower seed 'bombs,' and mastered the basics of bicycle maintenance, Kate and Prince William had an outfit change before joining Prince Charles to host a reception for key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative as well as winners and finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards.
The two couples reunited at an evening reception to mark the opening day of COP26.
Queen Elizabeth will address the assembled delegates via a recorded message as part of the reception. The monarch, 95, announced last week that she "regretfully" decided not to attend the conference after being advised by doctors to rest. After an overnight hospitalization on October 20, Buckingham Palace announced Friday that the monarch has been "advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks." She was spotted driving solo around the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday.
The Queen plans to the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday on November 14 and will continue to undertake light duties from Windsor Castle.