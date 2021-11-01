Kate Middleton and Prince William Glam Up Glasgow in Complementary Regal Blue

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R), arrive at the Clydeside Distillery to host a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty