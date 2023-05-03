Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Fun Pre-Coronation Outing — at a London Pub!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising a glass to King Charles' coronation!

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will make their first official appearance of the coronation week at a London pub on Thursday. Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, plan to visit Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to learn more about how the bar is preparing for King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony weekend. The royal couple will also meet representatives from other hospitality and recreation businesses in the lively area of the West End.

Dog & Duck Pub is owned by the Nicholson's group, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary year. The classic English tavern is one of many in Nicholson's portfolio that will be hosting special events to celebrate the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Prince William and Princess Kate might pour a pint or try what's on tap during their stop at the Dog & Duck, as they've done at pubs in the past! The royals showed off their bartending skills in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2019, and recently sipped some Guinness with the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day in Aldershot — a tradition for the royals on the holiday.

Coronation preparations are in full swing — Prince William and Kate attended a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As Prince William, Kate and their three children pulled up into Dean's Yard behind Westminster Abbey, their arrival coincided with a class change at neighboring Westminster School. When the kids moving between lessons spotted the family, they excitedly waved. Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 8th birthday on Tuesday (which the family marked with the release of new portraits), returned the gesture.

A bystander says Kate seemed relaxed and happy during the outing.

Earlier when he arrived, King Charles, 74, was at ease with just a few days to go to his crowning. "He was smiling broadly," says a witness.

Both Prince William and Prince George, 9, will have special roles in the church service on Saturday. Soon after King Charles is crowned, the Prince of Wales will kneel before his father and pledge allegiance by saying, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Meanwhile, Prince George will be one of King Charles' Pages of Honor at the event. George's participation at the coronation will make history — according to The Telegraph, the second in line to the throne will become the youngest future King to play an official role at a coronation.

Following the coronation service, Prince George is expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace with his sister Princess Charlotte and little brother Prince Louis, 5.