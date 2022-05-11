Kate Middleton and Prince William Pay Tribute to BBC Host Deborah James in Rare Personal Message

The U.K. radio host revealed this week that she is in hospice amid her battle with bowel cancer

Days after the U.K. radio host revealed that she is in hospice amid her battle with bowel cancer, the royal couple shared a personal message via Twitter.

"Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring," they wrote.

"We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge added. "Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer."

They signed the note with their initials, indicating the tweet came straight from William, 39, and Kate, 40.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate and Prince William made an anonymous donation to Deborah's cancer research fund, which has raised over $3.5 million.

The BBC host was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and documented her progress and challenges on social media, including announcing that she was cancer-free in 2020 before her cancer returned.

In the update shared by James on Monday, she wrote, "The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them."

She continued, "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

She explained that the Bowelbabe Fund is currently "being established" and asked for fans' support in helping Bowelbabe Fund "flourish."

"Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborah's more time!" she wrote.