Kate Middleton and Prince William Had an Impromptu Post-Outing Date in the Country

Kate Middleton and Prince William made the most of their trip to the English countryside.

Before heading back to London after a day of engagements in Cumbria on Tuesday, the royal couple visited the Inn on the Lake in Ullswater for some alone time. The scenic venue on the water — which makes it an unsurprisingly popular spot for weddings in the area — excitedly updated their Instagram page to announce they had hosted “two VERY special guests!”

“Our Sales Manager Teresa and Dani, one of our Hotel Directors both had the pleasure of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!” they captioned a series of photos, which featured Kate chatting with some children. “Oh and some small guests came along too.”

Kate, 37, and William, 36, were wearing the same casual clothes from their day of sheep sheering and dog petting.

A spokesperson for the hotel told Hello! magazine that Kate and William stopped by for “quite a short break.”

“They came and had afternoon tea with us at the Inn on the Lake,” the spokesperson told the outlet, adding that the pair were served one of the luxury Lake View bedrooms at the hotel.

The hotel’s afternoon tea menu includes a selection of fresh finger sandwiches, homemade scones, macaroons and other delicious treats.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP Images

Of course, the royal parents couldn’t stay away too long. In fact, Kate told crowds gathered in Keswick that she hoped they would back back in London to pick the kids up from school.

Pretty soon, their school runs will be even easier. Princess Charlotte, 4, will join her big brother, Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea in September, Kensington Palace announced last month.

“She said Charlotte was looking forward to school,” says Helen Jones, 35, from Carlisle, who brought her 4-year-old daughter Eva along. “She was very friendly.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP Images

Kate, who wore the TROY London tracker jacket in olive and her Kiki McDonough “Lauren” earrings, and William kicked off their visit in Keswick — about 310 miles north west of London. Kate enjoyed a lot of family holidays in the nearby area known as Lake District when she was growing up. Earlier this month, she wrote a note that was posted during the Chelsea Flower Show that said it was a place she loved to go “boulder hopping” when she was a child.

William and Kate joined a celebration of people and local organizations close to their heart. They met representatives from the mountain rescue service and a drugs advisory group, and young people trained as mental health first aiders. Former air ambulance and air-sea rescue helicopter pilot William supports rescue teams in Britain’s hillside areas, while Kate has been helping to tackle addictions and the consequences for families.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP Images

Kate Middleton Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP Images

They then headed to a traditional mountain sheep farm, to meet farmers and hear about some of the key challenges farmers are facing, and helped with some of the activities like shearing. Farming and agriculture on some of the most challenging terrain in the U.K., and the income from millions of tourists drawn to Lake District — which was named a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2017 — are the key industries in the county of Cumbria.