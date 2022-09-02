Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Spy-Themed Activity They're Doing with Their Kids

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned the foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 03:31 PM
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are solving some top secret puzzles...with the help of their kids!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, have authored a foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies, written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters. The intelligence, security and cyber agency of the U.K. is donating the book's advance and royalties to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in support of the charity's mental health initiatives.

"We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers. Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!" Prince William and Kate began the foreword. "As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security."

Touching on the tough impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health, the couple thanked readers for supporting the mental health efforts of The Royal Foundation by buying the book. They also revealed that they'll be working through Puzzles for Spies with three early readers: their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

puzzles for spies book

"We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles, and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations," the royal couple continued. "Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation. Just like at GCHQ, bringing different perspectives together can often be the key to unlocking a solution you can't quite find on your own."

Puzzles for Spies is packed with "everything from codes and brainteasers to word riddles and language puzzles," according to a release shared with PEOPLE, and will be available on Sept. 22.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William and Kate have long been dedicated to the cause of mental health, launching the Heads Together initiative in 2016 to smash stigmas surrounding conversations and help for mental health. Leaning into the popularity of the U.K.'s favorite sport, Heads Together teamed with the Football Association (English soccer's governing body) to launch the Heads Up campaign in 2019, which uses the sport to segue into discussions on mental wellness.

The royals continued to spread the message during the pandemic, from leading a star-studded broadcast during Mental Health Awareness Week to visiting children's centers and checking in on healthcare workers last year to show support.

Related Articles
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Home in Windsor Doesn't Have Room for Nanny Maria
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Princess Charlotte Had a 'Lovely' 7th Birthday in Thank-You Note
Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (in her Norland Nanny Uniform) talks to Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Real-Life Mary Poppins! Get to Know Royal Nanny Maria
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13018062u) Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William RSVP'd to a Girl Who Invited Prince George to Her Birthday Party
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Surprise! Princess Charlotte Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiling during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Prince George and Dylan Dreyer's Son
NBC's Dylan Dreyer Thinks Prince George Looks Just Like Her Son Calvin: 'It's That Big Cheesy Smile'
Prince George, Prince William
Prince George Is Prince William's Twin — After Kate Said Louis Is the Only One Who Looks Like Her!
George is turning 9
Prince George Flashes a Big Smile in New 9th Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Heading to Boston — with a Little Help from the Red Sox!
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and dog Prince William at Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club,
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Their Dog Orla to Charity Polo Match!
kate middleton, prince william
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA at Polo Match: See the Pics!
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Shares Birthday Message to Great-Grandson (and Future King!) Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince William
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Trooping Appearances — from Newlyweds to a Family of 5!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
prince-william
Prince William at 40! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life