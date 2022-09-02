Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Spy-Themed Activity They're Doing with Their Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William are solving some top secret puzzles...with the help of their kids!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, have authored a foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies, written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters. The intelligence, security and cyber agency of the U.K. is donating the book's advance and royalties to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in support of the charity's mental health initiatives.

"We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers. Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!" Prince William and Kate began the foreword. "As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security."

Touching on the tough impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health, the couple thanked readers for supporting the mental health efforts of The Royal Foundation by buying the book. They also revealed that they'll be working through Puzzles for Spies with three early readers: their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

"We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles, and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations," the royal couple continued. "Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation. Just like at GCHQ, bringing different perspectives together can often be the key to unlocking a solution you can't quite find on your own."

Puzzles for Spies is packed with "everything from codes and brainteasers to word riddles and language puzzles," according to a release shared with PEOPLE, and will be available on Sept. 22.

Prince William and Kate have long been dedicated to the cause of mental health, launching the Heads Together initiative in 2016 to smash stigmas surrounding conversations and help for mental health. Leaning into the popularity of the U.K.'s favorite sport, Heads Together teamed with the Football Association (English soccer's governing body) to launch the Heads Up campaign in 2019, which uses the sport to segue into discussions on mental wellness.

The royals continued to spread the message during the pandemic, from leading a star-studded broadcast during Mental Health Awareness Week to visiting children's centers and checking in on healthcare workers last year to show support.