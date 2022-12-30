Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared Team England's tribute to the Brazilian soccer legend, who is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 10:40 AM
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Pele
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are remembering Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who died at 82 on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, reposted Team England's tribute to the sports icon on their official social media pages. The three-time World Cup champion died in São Paulo after a progression of colon cancer, The New York Times reported.

"Paying tribute to a true football icon. Rest in peace, Pelé," the retweet read, captioning a picture of Wembley Stadium's tribute to the late soccer star. The arch of the iconic London venue was lit up in yellow and green — the colors of the Brazilian flag and the national team's uniforms — while Pelé's name, years of birth and death, and photo flashed on TV screens.

Prince William is a serious soccer fan and serves as President of the Football Association of England. In a family connection, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had the honor of presenting Pelé and the Santos team with the trophy at Maracanã Stadium in Rio De Janeiro in 1968. In the image, Pelé triumphantly lifts the cup over his head, while the Queen (then 42) and Prince Philip smile beside him.

Pelé — who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on Oct. 23, 1940, in the small city of Tres Coracoes — is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players ever to grace the sport.

For nearly 20 years, he played for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team, becoming the game's most prolific scorer in the process. His success earned him the nickname "The King," and made the image of his trademark celebratory leap — his fist propelled over his head — instantly burned into the minds of soccer fans globally.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II presented the trophy to Pele after his team Santos played at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>, Duke of Edinburgh, watches on from the left. November 1968.
Mirrorpix via Getty

The name Pelé came to him at a young age, he told The Guardian in 2006, after he mispronounced Bilé, the nickname of a goalie on his father's team.

He retired from soccer on Oct. 1, 1977, nearly two years after he joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League. His final exhibition, in front of a record 77,000 soccer fans in New Jersey, was particularly special because it was between the Cosmos and Santos.

NASL Soccer: NASL Playoffs: New York Cosmos Pele (10) victorious after winning match vs Fort Lauderdale Strikers at Giants Stadium. East Rutherford, NJ 8/14/1977 CREDIT: George Tiedemann (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

To honor his long career, Pelé played half the game with each club.

Pelé is survived by six of his seven children and his wife, businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki.

Related Articles
Pele
Pelé, Celebrated Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dead at 82
(Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, More Pay Tribute to Late Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé
Pele
Pelé's Life in Photos
All About Pelé's Seven Kids
All About Pelé's 7 Children
Kelly Cristina Nascimento. and Professor Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. attend the Africa America Institute 65th Anniversary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on September 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute); Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Touching Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Will Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Battle Worsens: 'We Are Not Alone'
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
The Prince Of Wales To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of St. George's Park
Prince William Finds Unique Way to Wish England and Wales 'Every Success' in World Cup
Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George's Park
Prince William Surprises England Soccer Team Before FIFA World Cup: 'We're All Rooting For You'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff
Prince William Challenged on If He'll Support England or Wales at World Cup — See His Diplomatic Answer
‘Game of 5s’ show that focuses on mental health and featuring The Prince of Wales in conversation with Harry Kane and Declan Rice
Prince William Highlights Importance of Mental Health in Talk With England Soccer Stars
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to the Copper Box Arena
Kate Middleton and Prince William Tap into Their Sporty Sides at London's Olympics Park
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Sends Message of Support to Favorite Soccer Team as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth
The Prince Of Wales To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of St. George's Park
Prince William Visits Soccer Center to Celebrate a Milestone Anniversary
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline