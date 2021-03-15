Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Overjoyed' by Pippa Middleton's Baby News

Pippa and James Matthews welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday

Kate Middleton and Prince William are an aunt and uncle again!

The royal couple are "overjoyed" by the arrival of Kate's younger sister Pippa Matthews' second child, a little girl named Grace Elizabeth Jane.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news."

Grace Elizabeth Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. Mother and baby are doing well, a family source tells PEOPLE.

"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," the source adds.

Pippa and James Matthews' newborn daughter shares a middle name with her aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. (She also shares the name of Kate's grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth!)

Their baby girl is the fifth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and a little cousin for Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Carole, who was recognized by Kate and Prince William while celebrating Mother's Day in the U.K. over the weekend, recently described herself as an active influence in her grandchildren's lives, something she hopes will continue.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Discussing life after lockdown and her hopes for the year ahead, the grandmother said: "I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

