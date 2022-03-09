Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Not Attend the BAFTAs This Year

Prince William , 39, has been president of the organization since 2010 and is a regular at the awards ceremony. The first president was William's grandfather, Prince Philip . Last year, William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following Prince Philip's death at age 99.

Kate, 40, and Prince William's night out at the BAFTAs has become somewhat of a royal tradition in recent years.

Although Spencer was a popular nominee at other awards shows, the Princess Diana biopic was shut out of the 2022 BAFTA nominations. Kristen Stewart earned praise from critics for her portrayal of Prince William's late mother in the film, which is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991 when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas and decided to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.