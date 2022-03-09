Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Not Attend the BAFTAs This Year
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not be in attendance at the BAFTAs on Sunday.
The couple will be unable to make an in-person appearance due to diary constraints, PEOPLE understands.
The Duke of Cambridge will likely record a video message to be played during the broadcast.
Prince William, 39, has been president of the organization since 2010 and is a regular at the awards ceremony. The first president was William's grandfather, Prince Philip. Last year, William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following Prince Philip's death at age 99.
Kate, 40, and Prince William's night out at the BAFTAs has become somewhat of a royal tradition in recent years.
In 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled her head-turning gold-and-white Alexander McQueen gown. Adhering to the sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion's Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage, Kate opted for the Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!), which she previously wore the dress during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia.
Kate wore a white asymmetrical dress from Alexander McQueen in 2019, while the previous year she opted for a dark green dress with black detailing by Jenny Packham. That year, many guests including Angelina Jolie and Margot Robbie wore all black in support of the Time's Up Movement.
Although Spencer was a popular nominee at other awards shows, the Princess Diana biopic was shut out of the 2022 BAFTA nominations. Kristen Stewart earned praise from critics for her portrayal of Prince William's late mother in the film, which is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991 when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas and decided to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.
Although no member of the royal family has commented on Spencer, Prince William previously revealed that he did not watch the portrayal of his family on The Crown.
Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix drama, met the Duke of Cambridge at a Buckingham Palace reception and popped the tricky question in a chat she jokingly admitted that it "didn't go very well."
"He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing,' " Colman revealed on The Graham Norton Show.
"I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' " she continued. "His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."