Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Life in Windsor as a 'Modern Royal Family'

From Prince George flopping on the couch beside his father to the Wales kids biking around the Windsor estate, the family will keep their grounded nature in the countryside

By Simon Perry,
Monique Jessen,
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 08:00 AM
Royals Rollout 10/24

This fall has been a season of change for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, have gracefully navigated a pivot from personal grieving and global pomp following the death of William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Sept 8. into new landscapes at work and at home. At the end of the summer, the royal couple relocated with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — from London's Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a modest (by royal standards) four-bedroom home in Windsor's Home Park, the private 5,000 acres surrounding Windsor Castle.

The children are settling into a new school, Lambrook, where they began classes on the day the Queen died. A source close to the family acknowledges it has been a stressful time, especially for Princess Kate.

"Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

But the couple, following the lead of William's father King Charles III and Queen Camilla, are intent on showcasing stability and unity. As if to prove the point, Buckingham Palace released a poignant portrait on Oct. 1 of the foursome.

"That was a very important image of what the modern monarchy and reign of King Charles will look like," says Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown. "They represent the future House of Windsor."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

As William and Kate embrace a heavier royal workload and the increased visibility that comes with it, they look forward to providing continued stability for their children at their new home in Windsor. In Windsor, the family relishes the open parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can freely play.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," says a friend. "It's a real little community."

Royals Rollout 10/24

For the first time, nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is living separately from the family. Princess Kate wants her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible under their unique circumstances and is so far bucking royal tradition by keeping George at home rather than boarding school.

With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from home, Prince William and Kate try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days. And although insiders say they will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now cottage life is much like it is at their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are in and out of the swimming pool. George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests.

Theirs is a life of a "modern royal family doing normal things," as one close family friend puts it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Whatever awaits them — and the monarchy — the royal couple will face it together.

It's all what Queen Elizabeth, whom William and Kate affectionately called "Grannie," would have wished, adds Majesty magazine's Joe Little: "She would expect them to carry on with a stiff upper lip and do so with grace."

