Young Mental Health Champions Who Just Met Kate Middleton and Prince William Receive Diana Award

The young mental health campaigners who met Prince William and Kate Middleton when the royal couple visited the north west of England last month are receiving an honor in the name of the late Princess Diana.

The group, from the We Will movement in Cumbria, are in London on Monday to receive a prestigious honor from the Diana Award.

The charity was established in Diana’s memory 20 years ago and has the support of her sons, William and Prince Harry, and it announced its latest honorees on July 1, the day that would have been Diana’s 58th birthday. She died following a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Now, less than a month since William and Kate met the group in Keswick, Cumbria, the We Will youngsters are being included in the list of deserving young people and feted at a special reception held at the House of Lords, Westminster, London.

Here’s the groups of teenagers from #WeWill talking to the Duchess of Cambridge during the Royal Visit. They told CFM they were inspir d by the meeting and will continue to work to break the stigma around youth mental health #MakeMaryportSmile pic.twitter.com/fo5XJ1H5vk — CFM Radio News (@CFMRadioNews) June 12, 2019

The group from Cumbria clearly had an impact with William and Kate as one of their latest videos that they handed the royal parents was highlighted on the royal couple’s Kensington Palace’s social feeds later in the day. Earlier that day, an animated Kate had asked the mental health campaigners about the support they receive and the series of short films they make about breaking down barriers and listening to peers about mental health challenges.

“You can see it is a subject she is very passionate about. What came over was her energy and commitment and passion,” Billy Robinson, 18, told PEOPLE that day.

Added Elspeth Dennison, “She was asking us about the support for young people in the area and what young people are talking about. It has always been a big issue in schools.”

This year’s Diana Award Holders represent some of the most inspirational young people from across the UK and around the world. Today, in honour of Princess Diana's birthday, we are honoured to share our Change Makers in our 2019 Roll of Honour. https://t.co/3qqgEX81kf — The Diana Award (@DianaAward) July 1, 2019

In the Diana Award citation revealed on Monday, the We Will group were praised for helping foster a greater understanding, support and provisions for youth mental health in their community. “After feeling that the issue of mental health has been overlooked and underfunded, particularly in their local community of Ewanrigg, the team have been engaging with local schools to raise awareness and facilitate student-led campaigns,” the award said.

“Their work has seen them liaising with professionals in the field, speaking with government officials in [London] and creating a beautiful and inspiring viral video addressing the importance of active listening. The group are using their voice to bring light to an important issue on a local and international level with an incredible ethos of drive, creativity and unequivocal ambition.”